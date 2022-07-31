That's a wrap: County celebrates Norfolk Day with final hurrah!
- Credit: Archant / Submitted
From patriotic anthems to flag-matching outfits, this year’s Norfolk Day has seen some of its weirdest and most wonderful moments since the annual event was first held.
And for many, the celebrations continued through the weekend as last-minute revellers embraced all that is great about our county.
Dozens of runners and walkers took part in the Norfolk Day 5k at Thetford Priory on the evening of Wednesday, July 27, while many others took part throughout the week by completing a virtual 5k or 10k. The event raised money for MIND Thetford and Miniature Donkeys for Wellbeing.
In Wymondham, owner of The Coffee Shop, Michelle Filby, offered up a special vegan and gluten-free lemon drizzle cake, decorated in the Norfolk Day colours of yellow, black, and white, and traditional Norfolk shortcakes.
The Reepham Lions held an event at The Bircham Centre, on Saturday, July 30, for families to come and have fun with free games and crafting activities.
There were also cakes for sale and a raffle. The money raised will fund local good causes and community projects.
Lathams of Potter Heigham provided an action-packed customer fun day that included live music and children’s entertainment, face painting, a children’s letter trail, colouring competition, free prize draw, and talks and tastings from Norfolk food and drink suppliers including Woodfords Brewery and Broadland Wines.
John Goldie, store manager, said: “What better way to celebrate Norfolk Day than here on the Norfolk Broads, the epitome of Norfolk itself.”
Garden centre Cherry Lane South View on Beccles Road, Fritton, also marked the event with a family fun day that included a character appearance of On the Buses’ Blakey, plus food and wine tasting stalls.
And finally, Strumpshaw Coffee Break and the Shoulder of Mutton pub celebrated with an event that included arts and craft activities for children, a local produce sale, appearances from community groups and charities, and live music and refreshments.
- Richardson's is the sponsor of this year’s Norfolk Day.
- If you are organising something for Norfolk Day, no matter how big or small, then please tell us about it or share a photo so we can give it some promotion. Email norfolk.day@archant.co.uk, tweet @norfolk and use the hashtag #NorfolkDay, or visit the Norfolk Day Facebook group or online store.