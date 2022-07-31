The final Norfolk Day events were celebrated over the weekend of July 30 and 31. Pictured is Michelle Filby (left) holding Norfolk cakes, and Thetford runners - Credit: Archant / Submitted

From patriotic anthems to flag-matching outfits, this year’s Norfolk Day has seen some of its weirdest and most wonderful moments since the annual event was first held.

And for many, the celebrations continued through the weekend as last-minute revellers embraced all that is great about our county.

Runners and walkers celebrating completing the Norfolk Day 5k - Credit: Thetford Running Events

Dozens of runners and walkers took part in the Norfolk Day 5k at Thetford Priory on the evening of Wednesday, July 27, while many others took part throughout the week by completing a virtual 5k or 10k. The event raised money for MIND Thetford and Miniature Donkeys for Wellbeing.

Michelle Filby, owner of The Coffee Shop in Wymondham, baked some special Norfolk Day-themed cakes - Credit: Submitted

In Wymondham, owner of The Coffee Shop, Michelle Filby, offered up a special vegan and gluten-free lemon drizzle cake, decorated in the Norfolk Day colours of yellow, black, and white, and traditional Norfolk shortcakes.

The Reepham Lions held a special event at The Bircham Centre for Norfolk Day - Credit: Submitted

The Reepham Lions held an event at The Bircham Centre, on Saturday, July 30, for families to come and have fun with free games and crafting activities.

There were also cakes for sale and a raffle. The money raised will fund local good causes and community projects.

Lathams of Potter Heigham provided an action-packed customer fun day that included live music and children’s entertainment, face painting, a children’s letter trail, colouring competition, free prize draw, and talks and tastings from Norfolk food and drink suppliers including Woodfords Brewery and Broadland Wines.

John Goldie, store manager, said: “What better way to celebrate Norfolk Day than here on the Norfolk Broads, the epitome of Norfolk itself.”

Lathams hangs up its Norfolk Day bunting - Credit: Lathams

Lathams welcoming families for fun on Norfolk Day - Credit: Lathams

Garden centre Cherry Lane South View on Beccles Road, Fritton, also marked the event with a family fun day that included a character appearance of On the Buses’ Blakey, plus food and wine tasting stalls.

And finally, Strumpshaw Coffee Break and the Shoulder of Mutton pub celebrated with an event that included arts and craft activities for children, a local produce sale, appearances from community groups and charities, and live music and refreshments.