Final Crucial Crew event of the year heads to Norfolk town

A Crucial Crew workshop was held at the North Lynn Fire Station. Pictured with volunteer Olly Vince is Viktorija (11). Picture: Ian Burt Archant 2018

More than 850 school children from Great Yarmouth and surrounding areas will take part in a Fire Service event to help their safety skills.

The event is the final of seven ‘Crucial Crews’ events set up by Norfolk Fire and Rescue service for 2018 - with one being held in each Norfolk district.

Pupils from 20 schools will head to Haven’s Seashore Holiday Park in Caister for two hour workshops, which take place from November 12-16.

Chairman of Norfolk County Council’s Communities Committee, councillor Margaret Dewsbury, said: “The information these children learn stays with them and gives them the confidence to know what to do in safety-related situation.

“Proof of its success was highlighted this summer when two friends swung into action in Diss to help an injured boy.”

Broadland Crucial Crew at The Space, Norwich. Pic: Simon Finlay Photography. Broadland Crucial Crew at The Space, Norwich. Pic: Simon Finlay Photography.

This crucial crew is supported by partners including The Matthew Project, Norfolk Resilience Forum, Norfolk Constabulary, St John Ambulance, Norfolk County Council’s Youth Offending Team, Environment Agency and HM Coastguard.