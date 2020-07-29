Search

First post-lockdown films to be shown at town’s theatre revealed

PUBLISHED: 12:31 29 July 2020 | UPDATED: 12:31 29 July 2020

Debbie Thompson, who is director of Sheringham Little Theatre and Great Yarmouth's St George's Theatre. Picture: RICHARD BATSON

Archant

Movies are making a comeback to the big screen at Sheringham’s theatre in August.

After four months without being able to show films, Sheringham Little Theatre is preparing to open its auditorium doors for the first time since coronavirus lockdown.

The first film to be shown will be Military Wives, staring Kristin Scott Thomas and Sharon Horgan.

You may also want to watch:

Theatre director Debbie Thompson said: “Our audiences were booking keenly and looking forward to this movie before lockdown. It is an ideal storyline for the return of our cinema - about bringing people together.

“Audience numbers will be limited so people are advised to book early and masks must be worn for screenings.”

The theatre will also be showing the First World War blockbuster, 1917.

To book visit www.sheringhamlittletheatre.com or call the box office on 01263 822347

