Film-maker wraps up production on Norfolk-shot movie

PUBLISHED: 15:30 08 August 2019 | UPDATED: 15:31 08 August 2019

Alex Joseph, writer and director, with the cast of his film, Wrecking Ball, in Cromer. From left, Tabby Foster, Lucy Cooper, Erin Olivia Read, and Hannah Laresa Smith. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Alex Joseph, writer and director, with the cast of his film, Wrecking Ball, in Cromer. From left, Tabby Foster, Lucy Cooper, Erin Olivia Read, and Hannah Laresa Smith. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Archant

A film-maker has wrapped-up production on his debut movie and is hoping to premiere it in Norwich.

Alex Joseph shot the all-female buddy film, Wrecking Ball, in Cromer, Sheringham, Overstrand and Beeston Bump.

Entirely self-funded and shot, Mr Joseph said it was made using the digital equivalent of a home movie camera, and funded entirely by his minimum wage day job.

Mr Joseph, who lives near Diss, once lived in New Street, Cromer, and wanted to return to the area to shoot his first feature film.

He wrote, directed and produced the film, and said: "We're looking to organise a premiere in Norwich this December, before committing to a wider release early next year."

Wrecking Ball has an entirely female cast, comprising Tabby Foster, Lucy Cooper, Erin Olivia Read, Hannah Laresa Smith and Annie Knox. All the actresses had some previous experience whether in theatre or as extras in films.

