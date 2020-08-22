Norwich Film Festival reveals biggest-ever line-up

Michael Palin at Norwich Film Festival 2017. The popular event is returning for its 10th anniversary this November Picture: Supplied by Norwich Film Festival Archant

A city film festival which celebrates regional, national and international films has announced its biggest ever line-up of short films ahead of its 10th anniversary edition later this year.

The Norwich film festival team, pictured from back left: Charlie Hunt, Siobhan Ennis, Michelle Lillie, and front row from left: Kellen Playford and Craig Higgins. Photo: Penny Bartram The Norwich film festival team, pictured from back left: Charlie Hunt, Siobhan Ennis, Michelle Lillie, and front row from left: Kellen Playford and Craig Higgins. Photo: Penny Bartram

The Norwich Film Festival (NFF), which was founded by Kellen Playford in 2009, takes place in November this year with 132 short films curated from a record 1268 submissions representing some of the most exciting narrative, documentary and animated film-making around.

The selection features a wide range of bold and innovative stories from around the world, from an extravagant dance-based retelling of Cinderella as a competitive game show, to a documentary consisting entirely of LiDAR imagery. Also included within the Official Selection are several films produced entirely within the lockdown period.

Mr Playford, founder and lead consultant, said: “Norwich Film Festival continues to grow year on year, and we as a team have been blown away by the number - and the quality - of films which we have been lucky enough to watch this year.

“Our wonderful volunteers have watched through over 250 hours worth of short films and we’ve laughed, we’ve cried, we’ve been scared, and we’ve been reminded about all the good in the world that still exists despite the struggles that we have all dealt with recently. We’ve put together our strongest ever line up of films which will be presented this November, and we can’t wait to share this with our audiences in what will be our tenth anniversary year.”

Norwich Film Festival returns for its 10th anniversary in November Picture: Norwich Film Festival Norwich Film Festival returns for its 10th anniversary in November Picture: Norwich Film Festival

A total of 33 countries are represented within the Official Selection, including France, Germany, Australia, China, South Africa, Greece, Vietnam, Peru, Taiwan, and the United States.

Norwich Film Festival hosts six competitive categories including; British Short, International Short, Animated Short, Documentary Short, Student Short and East Anglian Short, with prizes being awarded for each. There is also an out-of-competition One Minute Film category.

Nominees for the awards will be announced in the coming months and will be judged by a world-class panel of, including Rocketman director Dexter Fletcher and Missing Link producer Arianne Sutner.

Log onto www.norwichfilmfestival.co.uk/films for more.