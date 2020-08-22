Search

Advanced search

Norwich Film Festival reveals biggest-ever line-up

PUBLISHED: 09:10 22 August 2020 | UPDATED: 09:10 22 August 2020

Michael Palin at Norwich Film Festival 2017. The popular event is returning for its 10th anniversary this November Picture: Supplied by Norwich Film Festival

Michael Palin at Norwich Film Festival 2017. The popular event is returning for its 10th anniversary this November Picture: Supplied by Norwich Film Festival

Archant

A city film festival which celebrates regional, national and international films has announced its biggest ever line-up of short films ahead of its 10th anniversary edition later this year.

The Norwich film festival team, pictured from back left: Charlie Hunt, Siobhan Ennis, Michelle Lillie, and front row from left: Kellen Playford and Craig Higgins. Photo: Penny BartramThe Norwich film festival team, pictured from back left: Charlie Hunt, Siobhan Ennis, Michelle Lillie, and front row from left: Kellen Playford and Craig Higgins. Photo: Penny Bartram

The Norwich Film Festival (NFF), which was founded by Kellen Playford in 2009, takes place in November this year with 132 short films curated from a record 1268 submissions representing some of the most exciting narrative, documentary and animated film-making around.

The selection features a wide range of bold and innovative stories from around the world, from an extravagant dance-based retelling of Cinderella as a competitive game show, to a documentary consisting entirely of LiDAR imagery. Also included within the Official Selection are several films produced entirely within the lockdown period.

Mr Playford, founder and lead consultant, said: “Norwich Film Festival continues to grow year on year, and we as a team have been blown away by the number - and the quality - of films which we have been lucky enough to watch this year.

“Our wonderful volunteers have watched through over 250 hours worth of short films and we’ve laughed, we’ve cried, we’ve been scared, and we’ve been reminded about all the good in the world that still exists despite the struggles that we have all dealt with recently. We’ve put together our strongest ever line up of films which will be presented this November, and we can’t wait to share this with our audiences in what will be our tenth anniversary year.”

Norwich Film Festival returns for its 10th anniversary in November Picture: Norwich Film FestivalNorwich Film Festival returns for its 10th anniversary in November Picture: Norwich Film Festival

A total of 33 countries are represented within the Official Selection, including France, Germany, Australia, China, South Africa, Greece, Vietnam, Peru, Taiwan, and the United States.

Norwich Film Festival hosts six competitive categories including; British Short, International Short, Animated Short, Documentary Short, Student Short and East Anglian Short, with prizes being awarded for each. There is also an out-of-competition One Minute Film category.

Nominees for the awards will be announced in the coming months and will be judged by a world-class panel of, including Rocketman director Dexter Fletcher and Missing Link producer Arianne Sutner.

Log onto www.norwichfilmfestival.co.uk/films for more.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Most Read

‘It’s like Snetterton’ - Anger over racers at city business park

There hve been multiple reports of racing drivers around Broadland Business Park in Thorpe St Andrew. Picture: Mike Page

Do you remember the 80s in Norwich like it was yesterday? Let’s find out

Anglia Square Norwich December 1980 Photo: Archant archive

Boss of Jarrold department store made redundant

Minnie Moll, CEO of Jarrold, has been made redundant. Pic: Archant

‘It will be a real life-saver’ - First look at city’s new beer garden ahead of pub re-opening

Phil Cutter in his new outside seating area as the Murderers re-opens next week. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

‘It was a horrible experience’: Conservatories boss banned for taking deposits for work he never did

Jon Knights arrives at Norwich Crown Court for sentencing. Picture: Archant

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Most Read

Experts predict when coronavirus second wave could hit Norfolk - and warn of higher death toll

Council bosses are bracing for a second wave of coronavirus from September or October. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Lidl and 240 houses bid prompts traffic ‘chaos’ concerns

A rough outline of the proposed development site for 240 houses and a LIDL supermarket south of Links Road between Gorleston and Hopton. Picture: Google Maps.

Boss of Jarrold department store made redundant

Minnie Moll, CEO of Jarrold, has been made redundant. Pic: Archant

Woman in her 30s dies after becoming trapped under boat

The emergency services at an incident on the River Bure at Great Yarmouth. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

‘A hell of a fire’ - More than 60 firefighters tackle recycling plant blaze

Fire fighters at the fire at VC Cooke on the Ellough Industrial Estate. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Do you remember the 80s in Norwich like it was yesterday? Let’s find out

Anglia Square Norwich December 1980 Photo: Archant archive

Pair rescued from flooding marshes thanks to mobile phone light

The Wells RNLI inshore lifeboat was called after two people became cut off on the marshes between Wells and Stiffkey. Picture: RNLI

Martin impressed with early chemistry after scoring twice during City’s friendly success

Josh Martin, left, is congratulated by Przemyslaw Placheta and Kieran Dowell, right, after his second goal against MK Dons in a pre-season friendly at Colney on Friday Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

‘It will be a real life-saver’ - First look at city’s new beer garden ahead of pub re-opening

Phil Cutter in his new outside seating area as the Murderers re-opens next week. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

‘It’s like Snetterton’ - Anger over racers at city business park

There hve been multiple reports of racing drivers around Broadland Business Park in Thorpe St Andrew. Picture: Mike Page