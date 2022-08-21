Road closure in place for filming in Norfolk village this week

It is thought to be for The Chemistry of Death, with film crews already spotted in Horsey (pictured) and Old Buckenham. - Credit: Liz Coates

A film crew is set to descend on a Norfolk village this week with a road closure in place.

The filming will be in Westwick, just south of North Walsham, on Monday, August 22.

There is a road closure in place all day on School Road from its junction with The Hill until the B1150 Norwich Road.

It is thought to be for new major Paramount+ series The Chemistry of Death, which is based on the 2006 novel of the same name by British crime fiction writer Simon Beckett.

Filming underway for The Chemistry of Death in Old Buckenham. - Credit: Karen Wilton

The plot follows forensics expert Dr David Hunter who discovers a woman has been murdered while working in an isolated Norfolk village.

Earlier this month, a film crew were spotted at The Nelson Head in Old Buckenham and The Ox and Plough in Old Buckenham.

Screen Daily reports that Harry Treadaway plays Dr David Hunter, best known for playing Victor Frankenstein in the horror-drama series Penny Dreadful.