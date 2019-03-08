File to be prepared for coroner after death on Norfolk industrial estate

Woodland Park Industrial Estate. PIC: Peter Walsh Archant

Police have confirmed that a file will be prepared for the coroner following the death of a man at a Norfolk industrial estate.

Norfolk police were called to Woodland Park Industrial Estate, off Shortthorn Road in Stratton Strawless, on Friday, April 5.

A man's body had been found in a property on the industrial estate at about 2pm.

Police said there were not thought to be any suspicious circumstances.

A spokesman has since confirmed that it was a non-suspicious death and said a file will be prepared for the coroner in due course.

The industrial estate, which contains around 20 businesses, is situated on Shortthorn Road in the village of Stratton Strawless which is about seven miles north of Norwich and less than five miles from Aylsham.