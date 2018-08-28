Search

Village gears up floral wonders for Britain in Bloom

PUBLISHED: 12:23 25 January 2019

Anglia in Bloom Judges Chris Durham and Nolan Mills, at Filby Pound, during their 2018 tour, with village In Bloomers L to R. Gwen Thurtle, Nolan Mills, Mervyn Gibson, Adrian Thompson, Ian Richardson, Chris Durham, Derek Nicker. Picture: Nick Dawes

Archant

The village of Filby is in Britain in Bloom 2019 representing the Anglia region for the ninth time in the last twelve years.

Winner of five bold medals in their category, chairman of Filby in Bloom, Adrian Thompson, puts the village’s success down to the dedication of its In Bloom team.

He said: “The work for the 2019 competition started in July of last year when the judges from Anglia in Bloom left the village after their own judging tour.

“To be successful, Filby in Bloom must demonstrate that In Bloom is year round activity, involving not only horticultural expertise but also cultivating good environmental practice and community participation.

“We have some great new projects up and running in the village, which we are keeping under wraps and that we hope will impress this year’s judges.

“We face stiff competition from the five other entrants in the village category.”

