Figures skaters show off their skills on Norwich’s ice rink

A group of figure skaters have strut their stuff on Norwich’s ice rink, showing everyone what perfect balance and finesse on the ice really looks like.

Thousands of people are expected to don their skates and have a go on the rink this Christmas, but not many of us will do so with as much grace as Norwich Ice Skaters.

Appearing at the rink on Saturday morning, the group, including the Ice Candy Syncro Team and individual skaters who all used to train at the city’s Planet Ice rink before it closed in 2012, performed a series of ice dances to Christmas classics old and new.

Coralie Steadman, from Norwich Ice Skaters who helped organise the performance, which has become an annual event for the group said: “This is the fifth year we have done a performance, it all started as a way for us to have an opportunity to show the hard work all the skaters put into their training.

“Everyone looks forward to it, we spend all year preparing.”

Ms Steadman added that the event also gave the skaters a chance to come together in Norwich, something that is not always possible at other times of the year due to different skaters’ training routines.

“It’s really the start of Christmas for us, it’s fantastic” she said.

Becky Stone, from Norwich who recently came third in the ice dancing category at the British Championships in Sheffield and performed several dances at the event, including one to Lily Allen’s ‘Somewhere Only We Know’, had the following advice for anyone planing to have a go on the rink this year: “just enjoy yourself, it’s a great sport to do and it’s great fun.”

Norwich ice rink, sponsored by Bakers & Larners of Holt and run by the EDP and Evening News, will be open seven days a week until January 6, with the exception of Christmas Day, Boxing Day and New Year’s Day.

Tickets cost £12.50 for an adult, £8.50 for children, students and concessions (proof required) and £36 for a family ticket which includes two adults and two children or one adult and three children.

For more information and updates, visit www.icerinknorwich.co.uk or search ‘Norwich Ice Rink’ on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.