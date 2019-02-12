Fighting with my Family chokeslams The Lego Movie to hit box office number one
PUBLISHED: 08:14 04 March 2019 | UPDATED: 08:43 04 March 2019
A legendary wrestling family from Norwich is celebrating as the film based on its turbulent life in the WWE claimed the top spot on this week’s box office chart.
Fighting with my Family dethroned The Lego Movie 2 from its three week reign at number one on the UK box office chart, according to online film site Screen Daily.
Zak Bevis, whose wrestling alter ego Zak Zodiac helped inspire the blockbuster, announced the news to 150 fans at the WWE Academy show in Norwich on Sunday night.
The wrestler said: “Ladies and gentlemen it gives me great pleasure to tell everyone here that Fighting with my Family has officially become the number one movie in the UK.”
The news was met with a standing ovation from fans at the WAW House on Rose Lane, Norwich.
The film, which was produced by Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson and written and directed by Stephen Merchant, tells the true story of reformed gangster Ricky Knight, his wife Julia, known professionally as Sweet Saraya, daughter Paige and son Zak as they made a successful career wrestling together.
According to online film magazine Variety, the film grossed $2.6 million at it UK’s debut and $14 million in North America.