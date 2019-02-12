Video

Fighting with my Family chokeslams The Lego Movie to hit box office number one

The Knight family face the media at the press launch for the Hollywood film about them and wrestling called Fighting with my Family. Ricky Knight, second left, with Julia (Saraya Knight in the ring), and sons Roy, left, and Zak (Hooligans tag team). Picture: DENISE BRADLEY Copyright: Archant 2019

A legendary wrestling family from Norwich is celebrating as the film based on its turbulent life in the WWE claimed the top spot on this week’s box office chart.

Lena Headey, Florence Pugh, Stephen Merchant, Paige and Nick Frost from 'Fighting With My Family' pose for a portrait in the Pizza Hut Lounge in Park City, Utah on January 27, 2019 in Park City, Utah. (Photo by Aaron Richter/Getty Images for Pizza Hut) Lena Headey, Florence Pugh, Stephen Merchant, Paige and Nick Frost from 'Fighting With My Family' pose for a portrait in the Pizza Hut Lounge in Park City, Utah on January 27, 2019 in Park City, Utah. (Photo by Aaron Richter/Getty Images for Pizza Hut)

Fighting with my Family dethroned The Lego Movie 2 from its three week reign at number one on the UK box office chart, according to online film site Screen Daily.

Zak Bevis, whose wrestling alter ego Zak Zodiac helped inspire the blockbuster, announced the news to 150 fans at the WWE Academy show in Norwich on Sunday night.

The wrestler said: “Ladies and gentlemen it gives me great pleasure to tell everyone here that Fighting with my Family has officially become the number one movie in the UK.”

The news was met with a standing ovation from fans at the WAW House on Rose Lane, Norwich.

The film, which was produced by Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson and written and directed by Stephen Merchant, tells the true story of reformed gangster Ricky Knight, his wife Julia, known professionally as Sweet Saraya, daughter Paige and son Zak as they made a successful career wrestling together.

According to online film magazine Variety, the film grossed $2.6 million at it UK’s debut and $14 million in North America.