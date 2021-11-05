News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
F-35 jets return to RAF Marham after year long exercise

Grace Piercy

Published: 10:56 AM November 5, 2021
The first F-35 B Lightning stealth aircraft piloted by Wing Commnder John Butcher touches down at RA

An F-35 Lightning fighter jet - Credit: Ian Burt

Ten fighter jets have returned to RAF Marham after being on an aircraft carrier for a little over a year.

The F-35B jets were deployed to a Royal Navy carrier, the HMS Queen Elizabeth, in September 2020.

Once on the carrier, the squadron did day and night training with both live and inert weapons alongside the Royal Navy. 

More F-35 Lightning jets are set to join HMS Queen Elzabeth Picture: MoD

An F-35 from Marham on the fight deck of the HMS Queen Elizabeth - Credit: MoD

The 617 Squadron also worked with US Marine Corps Squadron in a group exercise called Joint Warrior.

Now the squadron has returned to RAF Marham they will take part in the Crimson Warrior exercise which focuses on multi-domain operations.


Norfolk

