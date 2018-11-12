Search

Dessert restaurant offers up donations to Norwich Foodbank

12 November, 2018 - 13:15
Jaime and Stephanie Garbutt at Figbar, with their Christmas Morning Mincemeat Cinnamon Rolls with rum icing. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

A dessert restaurant is donating to a foodbank to celebrate the American holiday Thanksgiving.

Figbar, on St John Maddermarket in Norwich, will donate £2 for every Snickers dessert sold and 50p from every Apple Cake sold to Norwich foodbank.

Figbar owner and chef Jaime Garbutt said: “My wife is American, and we could not think of a better way to celebrate her favourite holiday of Thanksgiving than by giving back to our neighbours. The foodbank is able to do this in so many ways, and it gives us incredible joy to be able to support it.”

The restaurant is also hosting a tinned food raffle with tickets costing either £1 or a donation of a tin of food. The raffle has numerous drawings during the month and prizes include gift vouchers and cakes from Figbar, items from Working Title Clothing, gift vouchers for Bar Hawthorn and more.

Norwich foodbank provides food parcels to thousands of people across the Greater Norwich area each year.

