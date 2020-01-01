Charity run to mark fifth anniversary

David Acott, who David's Run is held in memory of. Picture: MARK BULLIMORE

An annual charity run in memory of a 17-year-old who died from a rare cancer after having a liver transplant will mark its fifth anniversary this year.

Janet Acott, who launched David's Run in 2015, in memory of her son. Picture: MARK BULLIMORE Janet Acott, who launched David's Run in 2015, in memory of her son. Picture: MARK BULLIMORE

The Parkrun at Sheringham Park on Saturday, March 14 will be called David's Run, in memory of David Acott, who died on March 11, 2015.

David's mum, Janet Acott, from Bodham, said: "We use the event to bring family and friends together to remember him and to raise funds for a charity which helped us during his lifetime.

"This year we are supporting King's College Hospital's children's transplant team."

The run - which sees scores of people, many dressed in football tops, taking part - starts at 9am.

Mrs Acott added: "As in previous years, we ask that people wear their football shirts. He was a passionate Arsenal supporter but loved the sport as a whole and appreciated other people's choices."

To donate, visit www.justgiving.com/fundraising/janet-acott