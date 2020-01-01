Search

Advanced search

Charity run to mark fifth anniversary

PUBLISHED: 11:25 04 March 2020 | UPDATED: 11:25 04 March 2020

David Acott, who David's Run is held in memory of. Picture: MARK BULLIMORE

David Acott, who David's Run is held in memory of. Picture: MARK BULLIMORE

An annual charity run in memory of a 17-year-old who died from a rare cancer after having a liver transplant will mark its fifth anniversary this year.

Janet Acott, who launched David's Run in 2015, in memory of her son. Picture: MARK BULLIMOREJanet Acott, who launched David's Run in 2015, in memory of her son. Picture: MARK BULLIMORE

The Parkrun at Sheringham Park on Saturday, March 14 will be called David's Run, in memory of David Acott, who died on March 11, 2015.

David's mum, Janet Acott, from Bodham, said: "We use the event to bring family and friends together to remember him and to raise funds for a charity which helped us during his lifetime.

You may also want to watch:

"This year we are supporting King's College Hospital's children's transplant team."

The run - which sees scores of people, many dressed in football tops, taking part - starts at 9am.

Mrs Acott added: "As in previous years, we ask that people wear their football shirts. He was a passionate Arsenal supporter but loved the sport as a whole and appreciated other people's choices."

To donate, visit www.justgiving.com/fundraising/janet-acott

Most Read

Nightclub nostalgia: How Norfolk town partied back in the day

People having a great time at Rosies night club in Great Yarmouth. Picture: Supplied

New principal for ‘outstanding’ school

The new principal at Hethersett Academy, Jane Diver. Picture: Inspiration Trust

The 49 Norfolk schools rated ‘inadequate’ or ‘requires improvement’ by Ofsted

Almost 50 Norfolk schools are currently rated 'inadequate' or 'requires improvement' by Ofsted. Picture: Getty Images

Shop to offer free taxis home for customers who spend £30 or more

Tiny's Taxis owner, Mark Griffin (right), and The Original Factory Shop Manager, Nick Deere (left) outside the store in Fakenham at the launch of their new joint incentive for free taxis for customers. Picture: Archant

Norfolk couple in isolation after being flown home from coronavirus hotel

Ben and Jen King are in isolation at their home after flyng back from the hotel at the centre of the coronavirus outbreak Picture: Ben and Jen King

Most Read

Man tries to find ex-girlfriend to leave her his life savings

Sid Johnson is looking for Lilias Morgan, who he met in the late 60s. Picture: Aberdeen Evening Express

A47 shut in both directions after serious crash

A serious crash has closed the road in both directions. Picture: Ryan Hacon

Van driver arrested after A47 double fatal

A serious crash has closed the road in both directions. Picture: Ryan Hacon

Two women killed in A47 crash

Police have confirmed two people have died in a crash on the A47 Acle Straight. Picture: Matt Nixon

Norwich woman becomes millionaire through Premium Bonds

A woman from Norwich has won a £1m thanks to premium bonds. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto/NAPA74.

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Norfolk couple in isolation after being flown home from coronavirus hotel

Ben and Jen King are in isolation at their home after flyng back from the hotel at the centre of the coronavirus outbreak Picture: Ben and Jen King

Fears for Chapelfield as owners look at ‘alternative options’ for business

hapelfields owner, Intu, has said it is looking at alternative plans for its business. Pic: Archant

Shop to offer free taxis home for customers who spend £30 or more

Tiny's Taxis owner, Mark Griffin (right), and The Original Factory Shop Manager, Nick Deere (left) outside the store in Fakenham at the launch of their new joint incentive for free taxis for customers. Picture: Archant

200 jobs ‘on the line’ as council makes £8m planning application ‘U-turn’

Two hundred jobs could be lost after a council turned its back on an approved planning application to make changes to a long-awaited bridge. Photo: Archant

Blake singer warning cuts to Norfolk Music Service could impact on young people’s mental health

Humphrey Berney, member of classical vocal group Blake. Picture: Angela Sharpe
Drive 24