‘Please don’t use them’: Sky lantern sparks warning after field fire

PUBLISHED: 14:06 29 July 2020 | UPDATED: 14:06 29 July 2020

A generic photo a reveller letting go of a sky lantern. Wrentham firefighters have issued a warning after a field fire in Gisleham was caused by a sky lantern. Picture: Ben Birchall/PA Wire

A field fire, caused by a sky lantern, could have had “devastating consequences.”

That was the stark warning from firefighters who have urged people not to release lanterns following a late-night call out.

A crew from Wrentham fire station responded to reports of a grass and field fire on London Road, Gisleham at 11.05pm on Tuesday, July 28.

They quickly tackled the blaze and the scene was cleared by 11.36pm.

Highlighting the hazard, a photo of a lantern was included on a post on the Wrentham Fire Station Facebook page after the fire. It said: “The Wrentham crew have just returned from dealing with a field fire caused by one of these!

“If it had landed just metres from where it did within a standing crop...I can assure you it would have been very different story tonight, with much more devastating consequences.

“Whilst these Chinese lanterns might look pretty flying in the night sky please, please don’t use them.”

With the release of sky lanterns and balloons on council-owned land in the district being banned in 2014, an East Suffolk Council spokesman added: “Sky lanterns are a significant fire hazard and also pose a risk to wildlife and livestock, with many documented cases of animals and birds dying from ingesting debris from lanterns and balloons.

“Releasing sky lanterns and balloons is banned from council-owned land - our predecessors, Suffolk Coastal and Waveney District Councils, both banned sky lantern and mass balloon releases from council-owned land in 2014.

“We would strongly advise East Suffolk landowners, parish and town councils, community groups and residents not to release sky lanterns or balloons at any time.”

