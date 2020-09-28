Woman in 50s dies following four-vehicle crash

A woman has died following a crash on the A143 Bungay Road at Scole. Picture: Google Street View Archant

A woman in her 50s has died after a four-vehicle crash which happened earlier this month.

Emergency services were called shortly before 9.30am on Thursday, September 10, following a collision on the A143 Bungay Road at Scole, near to the junction with Kiln Lane.

A white Ford Transit van, blue Fiat 500, grey Ford Focus and black Ford Galaxy were involved.

The driver of the Fiat 500 - a woman in her 50s - sustained life-threatening injuries and was taken to Addenbrooke’s Hospital in Cambridge, where she died on Sunday (September 27).

Police are appealing for witnesses and encouraging anyone who saw the manner of driving of any vehicle prior to the collision to come forward.

Those with information or dashcam footage should contact PC Wendy Frary at Wymondham Roads and Armed Policing Team on 101, or email wendy.frary@norfolk.police.uk.