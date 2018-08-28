Search

Advanced search

Local Recal archived papers backed by Google

More than £6,000 raised for family of man who died following A140 crash

PUBLISHED: 09:01 28 January 2019 | UPDATED: 15:26 28 January 2019

Raffle prizes at the Anthony Glover fundraiser. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

Raffle prizes at the Anthony Glover fundraiser. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

Jamie Honeywood Archant Norwich Norfolk

A fund-raising event has raised thousands for the young family of a man who died following a car crash on the A140.

The Boundary landlord, Jonathan Childs, outside the Anthony Glover fundraiser. PICTURE: Jamie HoneywoodThe Boundary landlord, Jonathan Childs, outside the Anthony Glover fundraiser. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

Anthony Glover died on New Year’s Day after a crash on the A140 at Long Stratton the previous day leaving behind two small children and a partner.

At a fund-raiser held at The Boundary Pub in Norwich on Saturday, dozens of people turned out to pay tribute to Mr Glover on what would have been his 32nd birthday.

Featuring live music, a raffle and sponsored head shave the event raised £2148.5 bringing the total raised for Mr Glover’s family to £6,309.

Jonathon Childs, landlord of The Boundary who helped organise the event said: “It’s a testament to our community that we have raised so much so far for a man who didn’t realise how people valued his service to our country, RIP my dear friend.”

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Man in his 20s dies in crash

Docking Road, at Fring, where the fatal crash happened on Friday Picture: Chris Bishop

Norwich supermarket giving away stock ahead of permanent closure in 24 hours

Owner of the Desh Supermarket in Magdalen Street, Abul Hussain, inside the stocked up store which has been closed since February. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Snow weather warning issued for Norfolk

Snow in Norwich's Eaton Park. Pic: Stuart Beard/iWitness24

Police dog tracks down suspect hiding in a ditch

Police dog Nikko who tracked down the suspects of 2.5km including over a busy A road. Picture: Norfolk Constabulary

Home burgled in early hours while occupants slept upstairs

A home was burgled on Waterloo Road while the occupants slept. Picture: Google

Most Read

Man in his 20s dies in crash

Docking Road, at Fring, where the fatal crash happened on Friday Picture: Chris Bishop

Norwich supermarket giving away stock ahead of permanent closure in 24 hours

Owner of the Desh Supermarket in Magdalen Street, Abul Hussain, inside the stocked up store which has been closed since February. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Snow weather warning issued for Norfolk

Snow in Norwich's Eaton Park. Pic: Stuart Beard/iWitness24

Police dog tracks down suspect hiding in a ditch

#includeImage($article, 225)

Home burgled in early hours while occupants slept upstairs

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Man in his 20s dies in crash

Docking Road, at Fring, where the fatal crash happened on Friday Picture: Chris Bishop

Norwich pub fears it could fall after months of roadworks agony

Darren Fennah, owner of the Last Pub Standing, who says roadworks have cost the pub thousands. Picture: Archant

Fraudster secretly stole thousands from girlfriend and left her suicidal

Mark Grace stole thousands from girlfriend Charlotte Sharpe. Photo Charlotte Sharpe.

Coastal seafood restaurant set to reveal a brand new second eatery in its building

Presentation is key at Season, Wells next the Sea Picture: Season

‘He restored my faith in people’ – Praise for good samaritan who reunited owners with stolen bike

Luke Yallop with one of his own motorcross bikes. Photo: Courtesy of Luke Yallop
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists