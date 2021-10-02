'How could they leave him lying there?' asks mum of man who found hit and run victim
- Credit: Chris Bishop
A passer-by comforted the victim of a suspected hit-and-run crash while he waited for an ambulance to arrive.
He found the man lying at the roadside with a serious head injury in Feltwell, near Thetford on Tuesday night.
The man was taken to the Queen Elizabeth Hospital in King's Lynn, before being transferred to Addenbrooke's Hospital where he died on Thursday.
Bunches of flowers have been left at the scene of the collision on Mulberry Close, at its junction with the village's High Street.
One woman living nearby said her 26-year-old son had found the man collapsed on the ground as he returned home from work at around 11pm. He remained with him and tried to shelter him from the rain.
"He knew it was a serious enough head injury to call an ambulance," she said. "It took three quarters of an hour to get here from King's Lynn so he was out there for a long stretch.
"He said that he was drifting on and out of consciousness, it's really affected him. He came in drenched and shaking, he was so cold. He only had a T-shirt on."
The woman added the man who died lived in the village.
"That poor family," she said. "Why do people do this, how could they just leave him lying there?"
Police sealed off Mulberry Close while officers began to piece together how the man had suffered serious head and leg injuries.
They later said they believed the victim had been involved in "a road traffic collision where a vehicle failed to stop at the scene".
A man aged in his 30s was arrested in connection with the incident on Wednesday. He was taken to Bury St Edmunds police station for questioning before being released on police bail pending further enquiries.
People living near the scene said they did not hear or see anything before the police arrived and closed the road off.
The normally quiet area consists of bungalows arranged around a well-lit close.