Festivities illuminate town centre at Attleborough Christmas Carnival

Darcy Andrews, four, by the Christmas tree as the Attleborough lights are switched on. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY Copyright: Archant 2018

Festive fans flocked to Attleborough for the town’s annual Christmas Carnival and lights switch on.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The Christmas lights go on at the Attleborough Carnival. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY The Christmas lights go on at the Attleborough Carnival. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

On Sunday afternoon Queen’s Square was transformed into a seasonal wonderland, with fairground rides, Santa’s grotto and a dazzling display of Christmas lights.

Father Christmas arrived to his den at 2pm to meet his delighted fans and spread some winter cheer.

The Christmas lights go on at St Mary's Church at the Attleborough Carnival. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY The Christmas lights go on at St Mary's Church at the Attleborough Carnival. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

At 4pm crowds met in Queens Square to officially bless the town’s 30ft Christmas tree, then flexed their vocal chords to perform traditional carols.

Town Mayor Vera Dale led the main event, illuminating Attleborough with the official light switch on.

Louis Cossey, two, and his dad Ashley in the bubbles at the Attleborough Christmas Carnival and lights switch on event. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY Louis Cossey, two, and his dad Ashley in the bubbles at the Attleborough Christmas Carnival and lights switch on event. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Claire Stebbings, from Attleborough Christmas Carnival team, said: “This event would not take place without the help and patronage of the people of Attleborough who attend and support this event every year, along with our local Businesses who sponsor the event and many volunteers who make this event possible.

“We also would like to thank Attleborough Town Council, the fire brigade, police and emergency services for their help.”

The Christmas lights go on at the Attleborough Carnival. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY The Christmas lights go on at the Attleborough Carnival. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

The Christmas lights go on at St Mary's Church at the Attleborough Carnival. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY The Christmas lights go on at St Mary's Church at the Attleborough Carnival. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Four-year-old Darcy Andrews enjoying the tea cups ride at the Attleborough Christmas Carnival and lights switch on event. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY Four-year-old Darcy Andrews enjoying the tea cups ride at the Attleborough Christmas Carnival and lights switch on event. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Members of the Attleborough Players sing at the town's Christmas Carnival and lights switch on event. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY Members of the Attleborough Players sing at the town's Christmas Carnival and lights switch on event. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Snowflakes, from left, Iris Howell, four; and sisters Scarlett, four and Amelia Lakutis, three, at the Attleborough Christmas Carnival and lights switch on event. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY Snowflakes, from left, Iris Howell, four; and sisters Scarlett, four and Amelia Lakutis, three, at the Attleborough Christmas Carnival and lights switch on event. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Members of the Attleborough Players sing at the town's Christmas Carnival and lights switch on event. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY Members of the Attleborough Players sing at the town's Christmas Carnival and lights switch on event. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Members of the Attleborough Players sing at the town's Christmas Carnival and lights switch on event. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY Members of the Attleborough Players sing at the town's Christmas Carnival and lights switch on event. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY