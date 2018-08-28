Search

Advanced search

Festive surprise at Norfolk care home leaves 103-year-old stunned

PUBLISHED: 08:25 21 December 2018 | UPDATED: 08:49 21 December 2018

The Warren Care Home in Sprowston had some surprise visitors on December 13 when organisers invited Father Christmas and his reindeer to bring some festive cheer to residents and their relatives.Picture: The Warren

The Warren Care Home in Sprowston had some surprise visitors on December 13 when organisers invited Father Christmas and his reindeer to bring some festive cheer to residents and their relatives.Picture: The Warren

Archant

A Norfolk care home was visited by Father Christmas and his reindeer in a festive surprise.

The Warren Care Home in Sprowston had some surprise visitors on December 13 when organisers invited Father Christmas and his reindeer to bring some festive cheer to residents and their relatives.

The care home also invited children from the local nursery who were given gifts from Father Christmas.

Emma Bayne, general manager at The Warren said: “We had a fabulous afternoon, Father Christmas gave out presents to all the residents and children.

“One resident said that at 103 years old they didn’t ever think they would stroke a real live reindeer.”

The Warren provides residential care for 44 residents from respite care to long term stays.

The care home is run by Barchester Healthcare, one of the UK’s largest care providers, which is committed to delivering personalised care across its care homes and hospitals.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

‘I have lost everything now’ – drink driver’s shock at being told he will lose licence

Norwich Magistrates' Court. Picture: Denise Bradley.

Driver attacked following crash at busy roundabout

The incident happened on Sunday (December 16) at the roundabout on the A47-A1101 Elm High Road in Wisbech. Picture: Google Streetview

Pitch and putt course to close after costing taxpayers £50,000 per year

Dip Farm Pitch and Putt, Lowestoft, will be shut down later this month. Photo: Sentinel Leisure Trust.

Police join Norfolk family in search for missing mother of five

Hannah Thomas is appealing for help to trace her mother, Sandra, pictured, who is missing. Pictures: Hannah Thomas

Girlfriend of man beaten to death at Norwich flat confessed to his killing as she had ‘no life left’

Saffron Square in Norwich, where Michael Currer was found beaten to death in November 2016. PIC: Peter Walsh

Most Read

Sudbury house fire is suspected arson, police confirm

Four fire engines were called to douse the blaze Picture: ARCHANT

Car crashes into porch in west Suffolk

The incident happened in Stanley Wood Avenue in Sudbury Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Co-op donates cash for replacement Christmas lights

Councillors John Nunn (far left) and Richard Kemp (far right) with staff at the Co-op in Long Melford Picture: SUPPLIED BY JOHN NUNN

Town legends Hamilton, Butcher and Holland to appear on stage

An Evening with Ipswich Town Football Club Legends will take place on Thursday, January 17, at the Theatre Royal Picture: THEATRE ROYAL

More details unveiled for do-it-yourself roadworks scheme in Suffolk

Shrubbery blocking road signs could be among the kind of work parish and town council volunteers carry out under the Community Self Help scheme Picture: SIMON PARKER

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Eight cheap and free things to do over Christmas in Norfolk - from a disco and chips night to panto

Father Christmas is coming to Creake Abbey Christmas Farmers' Market Credit: Jake Sugden

‘I’m sorry’ - ex-rough sleeper apologises to neighbours after police raid flat for third time

James Meaney and his partner Wendy Leggett outside their flat. Photo: Archant

Running column: It’s unrealistic to think you’re going to enjoy every run, says Mark Armstrong

Mark Armstrong running in somewhat sunnier conditions earlier this year. Picture: Alison Armstrong

Road to be closed for emergency flooding repairs

Archive photo of the village of Rickinghall. Picture: PHIL MORLEY

How does the Queen spend Christmas at Sandringham?

The Queen, who arrived in Norfolk on Thursday, is expecting a house-full this Christmas Picture: Denise Bradley
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists