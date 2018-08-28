Search

Festive fun at popular carols around the Christmas tree event

PUBLISHED: 09:46 19 December 2018

Carols around the Christmas tree event in Oulton Broad. Picture: FONEP

Carols around the Christmas tree event in Oulton Broad. Picture: FONEP

Organisers have hailed the success of a popular community event as a “very good turnout” of people enjoyed a festive tradition.

The annual ‘Carols Around the Tree’ community event was held in Oulton Broad on December 9, with people gathering in the Boulevard outside Nicholas Everitt Park.

Rev Hayden conducted the carol service with musicians from St Mark’s Church and singing from the local Brownie group.

The event was organised by the Friends of Nicholas Everitt Park (FONEP) who provided refreshments of mulled wine and mince pies. they also ran a tombola stall to raise funds towards next year’s carol singing event.

A spokesman for FONEP said: “The friends would like to express their sincere thanks to all involved in the successful event, and to Oulton Broad Parish Council for providing the Christmas tree and lights.”

