Festive fair raises hundreds for children's play equipment

Children will be able to enjoy new equipment after a festive fair raised nearly £2,000.

The St Helen's Pre-School annual Christmas fair was held on its Beaumont Road site in New Costessey, on the edge of Norwich.

It raised £1,808 which will go towards the childcare centre that educates and looks after children aged from two-four.

Paul Burnett, chair of St Helen's Pre-School committee, said: "We were overwhelmed with the community support at our biggest and best fundraiser so far. There was a great atmosphere and the afternoon was enjoyed by all who attended. The proceeds will further enhance St Helen's Pre-School by way of new equipment for the benefit of all the children."

The annual fundraiser was supported by the West Norwich Lions and children and families enjoyed entertainment from the Ukulele Elves and Christmas games, crafts and activities.