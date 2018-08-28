Search

Advanced search

Golden retrievers to hamsters - vote for your favourite festive pet

PUBLISHED: 13:24 17 December 2018 | UPDATED: 13:32 17 December 2018

The finalists in the pets category of the Norwich Business Improvement District's Festive Faces contest. Photo: Various

The finalists in the pets category of the Norwich Business Improvement District's Festive Faces contest. Photo: Various

Archant

From golden retrievers in festive glasses to cats in Santa hats - and even a pair of festive hamsters.

There were plenty of entries of your furry friends in the pets category of the Norwich Business Improvement District’s (BID) Festive Faces contest.

The competition saw people submit their selfies and photographs in the hopes it would be projected onto the side of the 900-year-old Norwich Castle.

A finalist in the Norwich Business Improvement District's Festive Faces contest, taken by Danielle Keens. Photo: Danielle KeensA finalist in the Norwich Business Improvement District's Festive Faces contest, taken by Danielle Keens. Photo: Danielle Keens

MORE: Would you like to see your face projected on Norwich Castle?

A finalist in the Norwich Business Improvement District's Festive Faces contest, taken by Sophie Steward. Photo: Sophie StewardA finalist in the Norwich Business Improvement District's Festive Faces contest, taken by Sophie Steward. Photo: Sophie Steward

Now, the entries have been whittled down to a final five in three categories - pets, groups and portraits - with voting open from today - Monday, December 17 - to Wednesday, December 19.

A finalist in the Norwich Business Improvement District's Festive Faces contest, taken by Michelle Driscoll. Photo: Michelle DriscollA finalist in the Norwich Business Improvement District's Festive Faces contest, taken by Michelle Driscoll. Photo: Michelle Driscoll

Those who have submitted pictures will be in with a chance of winning one of four prizes. The overall best picture winner, and one guest, will receive a two-night stay with breakfast at the Assembly House in Norwich. Their image will also be screened on the castle on Christmas Day itself.

Each runner-up in the contest will receive a £100 voucher to spend in Norwich.

A finalist in the Norwich Business Improvement District's Festive Faces contest, taken by Nicole Nieves. Photo: Nicole NievesA finalist in the Norwich Business Improvement District's Festive Faces contest, taken by Nicole Nieves. Photo: Nicole Nieves

Vote by clicking on your favourite in our online poll.

A finalist in the Norwich Business Improvement District's Festive Faces contest, taken by Sharon Wickens. Photo: Sharon WickensA finalist in the Norwich Business Improvement District's Festive Faces contest, taken by Sharon Wickens. Photo: Sharon Wickens

Most Read

Former landlord’s horror at massive bill after leaving pub for health reasons

The Woodman on North Walsham road, Norwich. landlord Darren Reilly. Photo by Simon Finlay

Driver attacked following crash at busy roundabout

The incident happened on Sunday (December 16) at the roundabout on the A47-A1101 Elm High Road in Wisbech. Picture: Google Streetview

Emergency services attend town centre after collision involving car and man

Police and ambulance were called to Dereham following an incident of a pedestrian being hit by car. Picture: Dan Bennett

‘You’re a really kind man’ - mystery stranger thanked by Norwich nurses after paying for group’s Christmas meal

The Vine pub in Norwich, where the kind stranger paid for the nurses' Christmas meal. Pic: Sonya Duncan.

Woman, 95, died after condemned boilers in Norfolk care home failed

Pine Heath Nursing Home at High Kelling, which has now closed. Pic: Sam Robbins.

Most Read

Emergency services attend town centre after collision involving car and man

#includeImage($article, 225)

North Norfolk Christmas market raises £10,000 for charities in 10th year

#includeImage($article, 225)

Festive evening held to thank ‘dedicated’ Wells arts centre volunteers

#includeImage($article, 225)

CITB staff will lose jobs unless they move out of the county

#includeImage($article, 225)

‘It’s devastated them’- Mother describes terrible impact of house fire on family

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Pitch and putt course to close after costing taxpayers £50,000 per year

Dip Farm Pitch and Putt, Lowestoft, will be shut down later this month. Photo: Sentinel Leisure Trust.

Seven cheap and free things to do over Christmas in Norfolk - from a disco and chips night to panto

Father Christmas is coming to Creake Abbey Christmas Farmers' Market Credit: Jake Sugden

Driver attacked following crash at busy roundabout

The incident happened on Sunday (December 16) at the roundabout on the A47-A1101 Elm High Road in Wisbech. Picture: Google Streetview

Major development on ‘site from hell’ approved despite strong objections

Councillors meet today to decide whether hundreds of new homes can be built around South Wootton Picture: Archant

Parents slam Norfolk academy’s ‘unfair’ disco to reward high attendance

Wayland Academy Norfolk has been criticised by parents for organising a 'rewards disco' for pupils with high attendance through the autumn term. Picture: TEN Group
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists