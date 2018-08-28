Search

Which is the best Norfolk festive portrait?

PUBLISHED: 13:32 17 December 2018 | UPDATED: 13:36 17 December 2018

The finalists in the portraits category of Norwich Business Improvement District's (BID) Festive Faces contest. Photo: Various

Archant

Dozens of entries into a category of a festive photo competition have been whittled down to a final five.

Photos came pouring in for the Norwich Business Improvement District’s (BID) Festive Faces contest, with plenty of entries submitted for the portraits category.

The competition saw people submit their selfies and photographs in the hopes it would be projected onto the side of the 900-year-old Norwich Castle.

A finalist in the Norwich Business Improvement District's Festive Faces contest, taken by Jessica Chapman. Photo: Jessica ChapmanA finalist in the Norwich Business Improvement District's Festive Faces contest, taken by Jessica Chapman. Photo: Jessica Chapman

A finalist in the Norwich Business Improvement District's Festive Faces contest, taken by David Steward. Photo: David StewardA finalist in the Norwich Business Improvement District's Festive Faces contest, taken by David Steward. Photo: David Steward

Now, a final five in three categories - pets, groups and portraits - have bee announced, with voting open from today - Monday, December 17 - to Wednesday, December 19.

A finalist in the Norwich Business Improvement District's Festive Faces contest, taken by Jane Soane. Photo: Jane SoaneA finalist in the Norwich Business Improvement District's Festive Faces contest, taken by Jane Soane. Photo: Jane Soane

Those who have submitted pictures will be in with a chance of winning one of four prizes. The overall best picture winner, and one guest, will receive a two-night stay with breakfast at the Assembly House in Norwich. Their image will also be screened on the castle on Christmas Day itself.

Each runner-up in the contest will receive a £100 voucher to spend in Norwich.

A finalist in the Norwich Business Improvement District's Festive Faces contest, taken by Natasha Hennessey. Photo: Natasha HennesseyA finalist in the Norwich Business Improvement District's Festive Faces contest, taken by Natasha Hennessey. Photo: Natasha Hennessey

Vote by clicking on your favourite in our online poll.

A finalist in the Norwich Business Improvement District's Festive Faces contest, taken by Michael Travers. Photo: Michael TraversA finalist in the Norwich Business Improvement District's Festive Faces contest, taken by Michael Travers. Photo: Michael Travers

