Which is the best Norfolk festive portrait?
PUBLISHED: 13:32 17 December 2018 | UPDATED: 13:36 17 December 2018
Archant
Dozens of entries into a category of a festive photo competition have been whittled down to a final five.
Photos came pouring in for the Norwich Business Improvement District’s (BID) Festive Faces contest, with plenty of entries submitted for the portraits category.
The competition saw people submit their selfies and photographs in the hopes it would be projected onto the side of the 900-year-old Norwich Castle.
Now, a final five in three categories - pets, groups and portraits - have bee announced, with voting open from today - Monday, December 17 - to Wednesday, December 19.
Those who have submitted pictures will be in with a chance of winning one of four prizes. The overall best picture winner, and one guest, will receive a two-night stay with breakfast at the Assembly House in Norwich. Their image will also be screened on the castle on Christmas Day itself.
Each runner-up in the contest will receive a £100 voucher to spend in Norwich.
Vote by clicking on your favourite in our online poll.