'Dedicated' committee ramped up efforts to ensure free festival went ahead

person

Sarah Hussain

Published: 6:00 PM July 11, 2022
The crowd at the final night of Festival Too 2022 in King's Lynn. 

The crowd at the final night of Festival Too 2022 in King's Lynn. - Credit: Ian Ward

The Festival Too committee has faced challenges like many amid the cost of living crisis but their passion to deliver a show for the local community saw efforts ramped up this year.

The volunteer-run, free event started in 1985 to ensure people had access to arts and entertainment with "no economic barriers" by providing free live music and entertainment in King's Lynn.

The Festival Too finale in King's Lynn. 

The Festival Too finale in King's Lynn. - Credit: Ian Ward

Made possible by money raised through business sponsorships, small fundraising events, bucket collections and some grant funding from West Norfolk Council, it sees thousands come together to enjoy acts and star performances.

The festival has grown significantly more than 30 years on and so too has the cost to deliver it, from £8,000 to an average of £130,000.

Abbie Panks, Festival Too chair, said: "We saw significant increases in costs this year which pushed us to around £145k.

The Festival Too finale in King's Lynn. 

The Festival Too finale in King's Lynn. - Credit: Ian Ward

"It’s always a challenge to raise funds needed but this year has been even harder with rising costs for artists and infrastructure, however we are a very dedicated committee so through sheer determination we were able to raise what we needed.

"It’s the sponsorship that is crucial and this year we were grateful to have some new businesses on board to support what we do."

Will Young performing at Festival Too.

Will Young performing at Festival Too. - Credit: Ian Ward

She added it was important for the committee to deliver particularly at a time where "people's pockets are being hit from all angles".

Highlighting why the event matters to individual people, the chair shared how one woman had expressed her gratitude for having it on her doorstep every year as she would "never be in a position in her lifetime to be able to afford to take her children to see a large concert", and how another person was inspired to become a musician after attending the festival with his brother.

The Festival Too finale in King's Lynn. 

The Festival Too finale in King's Lynn. - Credit: Ian Ward

This year's Festival Too (F2), which returned for its 38th edition, saw more than 50,000 people take to King Staithe Square and Tuesday Market Place for three consecutive weekends of entertainment following two years off due to the pandemic. Acts included Will Young, Heather Small and Reef.

Ms Banks said: "Over the years lots of the national artists performing have commented on what an amazing thing Festival Too is and how rare it is, I’m not sure people realise that there isn’t an F2 equivalent in all towns."

Heather Small performs at Festival Too.

Heather Small performs at Festival Too. - Credit: Ian Ward

