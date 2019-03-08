Festival Too - all you need to know

Search

PUBLISHED: 12:11 05 July 2019 | UPDATED: 12:12 05 July 2019

Festival Too rocks up in Lynn tonight Picture: Ian Burt

Festival Too rocks up in Lynn tonight Picture: Ian Burt

The stage is set up, the sun is out and it's time to party.

Marti Pellow is headling Festival Too. Photo: Courtesy of Festival TooMarti Pellow is headling Festival Too. Photo: Courtesy of Festival Too

Festival Too takes over the Tuesday Market Place in King's Lynn for the next two weekends. Here's all you need to know.

Where's it happening? Bang in the centre of King's Lynn, on the historic market place.

Judge Jules is among the headlining acts Picture: Steve ParsonsJudge Jules is among the headlining acts Picture: Steve Parsons

When's it going down? There are gigs tonight and tomorrow and next Friday, July 12 and Saturday, July 13.

Who's on when? From around 7.45pm tonight we have Highway Child, Romina Johnson, Shola Ama and Diane Shaw on stage.

Thye Tuesday Market Place will be packed for the next two weekends Picture: Ian BurtThye Tuesday Market Place will be packed for the next two weekends Picture: Ian Burt

Tomorrow (from 6.30pm)it's Springwood 90's Experience, Tilly Pemberton, Light Skies Darken, Superbird, Nadine Coyle and Judge Jules.

On Friday, July 12 (from 7pm) it's Wisbech Grammar School, Lily Ann,

Stretch Soul Gang, This Is Eng DJ set and Cast.

Revellers rock to the Darkness at last year's Festival Too Picture: Ian BurtRevellers rock to the Darkness at last year's Festival Too Picture: Ian Burt

On Saturday, July 13 (from 7pm) it's the Springwood Big Band, Tom Lumley and the Brave Liason, Kaves, 5ive and Marti Pellow, the voice of Wet Wet Wet.

Large crowds are expeted at the market place Picture: Ian BurtLarge crowds are expeted at the market place Picture: Ian Burt

MORE - click here for more on the acts



What's it cost? Ever since it first happened in 1985, Festival Too has been free. It's organised by volunteers and sponsored by local businesses. There is a bucket collection towards costs, which come to around £100,000.

Where can I park? Not on the Tuesday Market Place, but there are plenty of alternatives dotted around the centre - see here.

Any alternatives? Yes, Lynx is laying on free buses from Lynn bus station to the Fairstead and Hunstanton via Dersingham, Snettisham and Heacham at 11.15pm tonight, tomorrow and next weekend.

Go To Town is laying on free buses from Lynn to North Lynn, Pandora, Reffley and the Woottons, again at 11.15pm.

Is it disabled-friendly? There's a viewing platform outside the Maid's Head pub, limited space first come first served.

