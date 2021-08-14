Gallery
Delight at success of Festival of Sport
- Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2021
Families have flocked to Holkham Estate for a three-day Festival of Sport featuring some sporting superstars.
Around 1,600 children and family members have been at the estate to enjoy rugby, hockey, cricket, football, gymnastics, netball, tennis and other sports.
Kate Russell, from the festival, said: "Everyone's been really happy to be outside, playing sports and having a good time. There's lots of positivity and great energy, which was needed especially after the difficult times a lot of people have had over the past 18 months.
"People are also bowled over by how beautiful Holkham is - we feel very privileged to be here."
Among the sports stars present have been England netballers Pamela Cookey, Karen Atkinson, Tamsin Greenway and Karen Greig and Norfolk tennis star Olivia Nicholls. England rugby greats Will Greenwood, Austin Healey, Rachael Burford and Mike Tindall, two-time Olympic medal winning rowers Helen Glover and Anna Watkins and former Norwich City striker Dean Ashton, have also been taking part.
You may also want to watch:
Youngsters have also had the chance to try out sports such as trampolining, boxing, MMA, archery, dodgeball and kayaking.
Most Read
- 1 Banksy confirms he is behind graffiti in Norfolk and Suffolk
- 2 'Forgotten' Norfolk broad could be re-flooded and restored
- 3 Three new Banksy works revealed in Norfolk
- 4 Potential Banksy artwork defaced in Gorleston
- 5 'Gridlocked' seaside roads prompt villagers to take action
- 6 Banksy praised for shining light on housing issues
- 7 Questions over Pontins development after three firms fail in nine months
- 8 Dramatic bodycam footage shows moment police took down gunman
- 9 Film crew told to leave clifftop car park
- 10 Body of man in 50s found in house in Dereham