News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News

Gallery

Delight at success of Festival of Sport

Author Picture Icon

Stuart Anderson

Published: 8:32 PM August 14, 2021   
Youngsters taking part in the Festival of Sport at the Holkham Estate. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Youngsters taking part in the Festival of Sport at the Holkham Estate. - Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2021

Families have flocked to Holkham Estate for a three-day Festival of Sport featuring some sporting superstars. 

Around 1,600 children and family members have been at the estate to enjoy rugby, hockey, cricket, football, gymnastics, netball, tennis and other sports.

Kate Russell, from the festival, said: "Everyone's been really happy to be outside, playing sports and having a good time. There's lots of positivity and great energy, which was needed especially after the difficult times a lot of people have had over the past 18 months. 

"People are also bowled over by how beautiful Holkham is - we feel very privileged to be here."

Among the sports stars present have been England netballers Pamela Cookey, Karen Atkinson, Tamsin Greenway and Karen Greig and Norfolk tennis star Olivia Nicholls. England rugby greats Will Greenwood, Austin Healey, Rachael Burford and Mike Tindall, two-time Olympic medal winning rowers Helen Glover and Anna Watkins and former Norwich City striker Dean Ashton, have also been taking part. 

You may also want to watch:

Youngsters have also had the chance to try out sports such as trampolining, boxing, MMA, archery, dodgeball and kayaking. 

Youngsters taking part in the Festival of Sport at the Holkham Estate. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Youngsters taking part in the Festival of Sport at the Holkham Estate. - Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2021

Youngsters taking part in the Festival of Sport at the Holkham Estate. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Youngsters taking part in the Festival of Sport at the Holkham Estate. - Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2021

Gymnastics training as youngsters taking part in the Festival of Sport at the Holkham Estate. Pictur

Gymnastics training as youngsters taking part in the Festival of Sport at the Holkham Estate. - Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2021

Gymnastics training as youngsters taking part in the Festival of Sport at the Holkham Estate. Pictur

Gymnastics training as youngsters taking part in the Festival of Sport at the Holkham Estate. - Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2021

Youngsters taking part in the Festival of Sport at the Holkham Estate. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Youngsters taking part in the Festival of Sport at the Holkham Estate. - Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2021

Youngsters taking part in the Festival of Sport at the Holkham Estate. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Youngsters taking part in the Festival of Sport at the Holkham Estate. - Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2021

Youngsters taking part in the Festival of Sport at the Holkham Estate. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Youngsters taking part in the Festival of Sport at the Holkham Estate. - Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2021

Youngsters taking part in the Festival of Sport at the Holkham Estate. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Youngsters taking part in the Festival of Sport at the Holkham Estate. - Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2021

Rugby training as youngsters take part in the Festival of Sport at the Holkham Estate. Picture: DENI

Rugby training as youngsters take part in the Festival of Sport at the Holkham Estate. - Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2021

Rugby training as youngsters take part in the Festival of Sport at the Holkham Estate. Picture: DENI

Rugby training as youngsters take part in the Festival of Sport at the Holkham Estate. - Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2021

Rugby training as youngsters take part in the Festival of Sport at the Holkham Estate. Picture: DENI

Rugby training as youngsters take part in the Festival of Sport at the Holkham Estate. - Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2021

Youngsters taking part in a game of dodgeball in the Festival of Sport at the Holkham Estate. Pictur

Youngsters taking part in a game of dodgeball in the Festival of Sport at the Holkham Estate. - Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2021

Youngsters taking part in a game of dodgeball in the Festival of Sport at the Holkham Estate. Pictur

Youngsters taking part in a game of dodgeball in the Festival of Sport at the Holkham Estate. - Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2021

Youngsters taking part in the Festival of Sport at the Holkham Estate. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Youngsters taking part in the Festival of Sport at the Holkham Estate. - Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2021

Youngsters taking part in the Festival of Sport at the Holkham Estate. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Youngsters taking part in the Festival of Sport at the Holkham Estate. - Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2021


Most Read

  1. 1 Banksy confirms he is behind graffiti in Norfolk and Suffolk
  2. 2 'Forgotten' Norfolk broad could be re-flooded and restored
  3. 3 Three new Banksy works revealed in Norfolk
  1. 4 Potential Banksy artwork defaced in Gorleston
  2. 5 'Gridlocked' seaside roads prompt villagers to take action
  3. 6 Banksy praised for shining light on housing issues
  4. 7 Questions over Pontins development after three firms fail in nine months
  5. 8 Dramatic bodycam footage shows moment police took down gunman
  6. 9 Film crew told to leave clifftop car park
  7. 10 Body of man in 50s found in house in Dereham
North Norfolk News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Niall (left) and his son Gary are facing sleeping rough come August 20

Homelessness

Dad and 12-year-old son face the streets as council 'refuses to house them'

Sarah Burgess

Author Picture Icon
morston hall

7 of the best restaurants in Norfolk picked by readers

Grace Piercy

Author Picture Icon
The Applegreen Drayton garage is investigating whether the fuel at one of their pumps was contaminated

Investigation as drivers who used garage's fuel start breaking down

Sarah Burgess

Author Picture Icon
A map created by Climate Central, which shows which areas of Norfolk are likely to be below the annual flood level by 2030.

Striking map predicts how rising sea levels will impact Norfolk

Sabrina Johnson

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus