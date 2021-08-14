Delight at success of Festival of Sport

Gallery

Published: 8:32 PM August 14, 2021

Youngsters taking part in the Festival of Sport at the Holkham Estate. - Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2021

Families have flocked to Holkham Estate for a three-day Festival of Sport featuring some sporting superstars.

Around 1,600 children and family members have been at the estate to enjoy rugby, hockey, cricket, football, gymnastics, netball, tennis and other sports.

Kate Russell, from the festival, said: "Everyone's been really happy to be outside, playing sports and having a good time. There's lots of positivity and great energy, which was needed especially after the difficult times a lot of people have had over the past 18 months.

"People are also bowled over by how beautiful Holkham is - we feel very privileged to be here."

Among the sports stars present have been England netballers Pamela Cookey, Karen Atkinson, Tamsin Greenway and Karen Greig and Norfolk tennis star Olivia Nicholls. England rugby greats Will Greenwood, Austin Healey, Rachael Burford and Mike Tindall, two-time Olympic medal winning rowers Helen Glover and Anna Watkins and former Norwich City striker Dean Ashton, have also been taking part.

Youngsters have also had the chance to try out sports such as trampolining, boxing, MMA, archery, dodgeball and kayaking.

