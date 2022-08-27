Abandoned ferrets found in a nailed-shut box in Norfolk woodland

Three ferrets were found abandoned in a box that had been nailed shut in Shouldham Woods, west Norfolk - Credit: RSPCA

Three abandoned ferrets have been discovered trapped in a wooden box that had been nailed shut.

A passer-by found the furry trio while walking in Shouldham Woods, near King's Lynn on Thursday, August 18.

They were found huddled together in a small box that had been shut tight with nails, leaving them unable to escape.

Luckily the animals are now in the care of the RSPCA in East Winch.

The animal welfare charity has described the incident as "shocking" and it comes amid "increasing concerns" about the number of abandoned animals.

The three ferrets are all male and appeared in good health despite the ordeal.

The ferrets were found in Shouldham Woods near Marham, west Norfolk - Credit: Copyright: Archant 2020

RSPCA animal rescue officer Craig Plumley, who is investigating the incident, said: “'I’m keen to hear from anyone who may know who is responsible for abandoning these poor ferrets in such an irresponsible way.

“Times are tough at the moment but please, please never abandon your pet - but instead ask for help before things get so desperate.

“Anyone who saw anything suspicious in the area or has any information that could assist the RSPCA’s investigation should contact our appeal line, confidentially, on 0300 123 8018.”

This incident is just one example of the "heartbreaking cruelty" the RSPCA deal with everyday.

The charity has warned the cost of living crisis is leading pet owners to make difficult decisions with 60pc of people surveyed saying they are concerned about the cost of caring for their pets.

About 20pc of pet owners also said they were worried about how they would afford to feed their pets, according to results from the UK-wide Animal Kindness Index 2022.

The RSPCA has said summer months often see a rise in reports of animal cruelty and this year they have seen on average 245 reports every day.

In response they have launched a new campaign, Cancel Out Cruelty, which calls on the public to support the charity's frontline teams so they can save more animals.