Ferret rescued from household pipe

PUBLISHED: 21:38 23 February 2020 | UPDATED: 21:39 23 February 2020

A generic picture of a ferret. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

A generic picture of a ferret. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Specialist firefighters rescued a pet ferret which was stuck in a household pipe.

The animal was trapped in a waste pipe connected to a sink at a property on Bramble Close, Drayton, according to a Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service spokesman.

He added that four members of the Dereham-based Urban Search and Rescue Team were called at 1.55pm on Sunday, February 23 and arrived at the home at 2.30pm where they worked with the RSPCA.

The original call about the incident came from the ferret's owner and the mammal was removed safely in 30 minutes with a camera and a bandage, according to the fire service spokesman.

Some animal care was given to the pet after it had been rescued.

