News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News

Fens project wins £800,000 to unlock peat's climate potential

Author Picture Icon

Chris Hill

Published: 1:17 PM January 11, 2022
Eliot Lyne, chief executive of Norfolk Wildlife Trust, pictured with NWT Roydon Common

Eliot Lyne, chief executive of Norfolk Wildlife Trust, which is part of a partnership working to restore peatlands in areas such as Roydon Common (pictured) - Credit: Archant / David North

A climate-friendly project aiming to bring degraded peatland back to life across the Fens has been awarded an £815,877 government grant.

The Fens East Peat Partnership (FEPP) was awarded the “discovery grant” from the Nature for Climate Peatland Grant Scheme.

The money will pay for a feasibility study to investigate the state of peat on 20 sites and neighbouring areas across Norfolk, Suffolk, Cambridgeshire and Lincolnshire.

The partnership then aims to develop site restoration plans which could boost their capacity to store carbon, protect against flooding and provide habitats for wetland wildlife such as dragonflies, bitterns, cranes and otters.

The project is led by Lincolnshire Wildlife Trust on behalf of the National Trust, Natural England, Norfolk Wildlife Trust, RSPB and the Wildlife Trust for Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Northamptonshire.

Eliot Lyne, chief executive of Norfolk Wildlife Trust, said these organisations have been working together across the Fens for many years.

“The Fens, which cover significant parts of west Norfolk, as well as Cambridgeshire and Lincolnshire, make up one of the largest areas of remaining lowland peat in the country," he said.

Most Read

  1. 1 Land Rover towing 20ft container pulled over for doing 30mph on A47
  2. 2 Family's emotional tribute to 'cheeky' Bonnie, four, after sudden death
  3. 3 Interactive map: Covid case rates above national average in one part of Norfolk
  1. 4 Deal struck over plans for 800 new homes on edge of Norwich
  2. 5 Ambulance firm which transported grandmother as she died is struck off
  3. 6 Aerial photos show progress as restaurants and farm shop built at services
  4. 7 Man guilty of 25 year campaign of abuse against young girls
  5. 8 Man broke furniture and abused staff after being told to leave pub
  6. 9 London police took missing Norfolk man to hospital as major search went on
  7. 10 Husband of teacher who died before Christmas donates her pension to charity

“In Norfolk we will be working with landowners across seven sites in and around the west of the county, including NWT Roydon Common, Natural England’s Dersingham Bog as well as areas of privately-owned farmland.

“Together, we are investigating the potential to restore as much as 1,100 hectares of peat soils across the county.

“By exploring the best places to regenerate areas of peatland and supporting the development of innovative land management practices for this special environment, we can protect and enhance a vital resource for both wildlife and people."

NWT Roydon Common

NWT Roydon Common - Credit: NWT

The FEPP project is one of 10 projects from across the country to have been awarded Nature for Climate Peatland Discovery Grants.

Another is cross-sector partnership led by the Broads Authority, which has been awarded £800,000 to explore peatland restoration and new farming methods to prevent carbon losses on 13 sites in the Norfolk Broads.

Although peatlands are Earth’s largest natural terrestrial carbon store, an estimated 87pc of England's peatlands are degraded, meaning instead of capturing carbon they emit an estimated 10m tonnes of carbon dioxide equivalent every year.

The Nature for Climate Peatland Grant Scheme aims to capture this carbon by setting 35,000ha of degraded peatland on a path to restoration by 2025.

Environment News
Norfolk

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Comedian Michael McIntyre before the Premier League match at Carrow Road, NorwichPicture by Paul Che

Video

7 of the best places to spot celebrities in Norfolk

Louisa Baldwin

Author Picture Icon
Barista Buoy, a converted Tuk Tuk selling Strangers Coffee, was awarded a temporary pitch on Gorlest

Seven walks to try in Norfolk – with a coffee pit-stop

Emily Thomson

Author Picture Icon
Two dogs rescued by Hillside Animal Sanctuary. Picture: Hillside Animal Sanctuary

Animal sanctuary's urgent appeal for duvets to keep dogs 'warm and cosy'

Aaron McMillan

Author Picture Icon
Police, fire and ambulance crews at the scene of the crash in Dereham Road, Norwich.

Norwich Live News

Car crashes on city roundabout

Sean Galea-Pace

Author Picture Icon