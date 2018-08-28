Search

Advanced search
Updated

Motorist, 66, from March dies in collision on A141 near Chatteris - tractor driver arrested on suspicion of being ‘under the influence’

PUBLISHED: 14:11 28 November 2018 | UPDATED: 16:24 28 November 2018

Three-vehicle crash on the A141 between March and Chatteris. A motorist has died and a tractor driver arrested. Picture: TERRY HARRIS

Three-vehicle crash on the A141 between March and Chatteris. A motorist has died and a tractor driver arrested. Picture: TERRY HARRIS

Terry Harris

A motorist died today in a three vehicle collision on the A141 between Chatteris and March: the 34-year-old driver of a tractor involved has been arrested.

Three-vehicle crash on the A141 between March and Chatteris. Picture: TERRY HARRISThree-vehicle crash on the A141 between March and Chatteris. Picture: TERRY HARRIS

Police said the driver of a blue Toyota Hybrid, Phillip Moore, 66, of High School Close, March was taken to Peterborough City Hospital in an ambulance but died en route.

The driver of a JCB tractor, a 34-year-old man from Chatteris, has been arrested on suspicion of causing death by driving without due care and attention whilst under the influence.

He was taken to Thorpe Wood Police Station where he remains.

Cambs Police are appealing for information following the fatal collision that happened at around 5.10am.

Three-vehicle crash on the A141 between March and Chatteris. Picture: TERRY HARRISThree-vehicle crash on the A141 between March and Chatteris. Picture: TERRY HARRIS

A police spokesman said: “At around 5.10am police received reports of a collision in Isle of Ely Way, Chatteris.”

He said the drivers of a Scania HGV and a DAF HGV that were both involved in the collision were not injured.

“Anyone who witnessed the collision or saw any of the vehicle involved just prior is asked to call police on 101, quoting incident 43 of the 28 November,” said the spokesman.

Alternatively, you can report online at www.cambs.police.uk/report.

The road remains closed whilst a recovery takes place and diversions have been put in place.

It is expected the road will re-open later this afternoon.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Video ‘Chaos’ on the roads as lorry crashes into central reservation on A11

A11 blocked after lorry crashes into central reservation. Picture: Ian Burt

Video Daniel Farke provides an injury update on Moritz Leitner after table-topping Norwich City’s hard-fought point at Hull

Tom Trybull headed Norwich City's best chance wide at the KCOM Stadium Picture: Matt Wilkinson/Focus Images Ltd

Norfolk family win £3000 revamp after their bathroom is voted Britain’s worst

Sarah Smith (centre) and her family. Photo: Sarah Smith

Norwich landlord told he must demolish extension built without permission

The first floor extension was built above a garage at the home in Ruskin Road, Norwich. Pic: Google.

Mental health trust put in special measures for third time as failings branded ‘deeply disturbing’

Lucy Webb-Rose speaks out about her experiences with local mental health services at Norfolk and Suffolk Foundation Trust is judged inadequate by the CQC. Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2018

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

Latest from the EDP

Nine cheap and free things to do in Norfolk this week - from a vintage toy fair to Winter Wonderland

The new Norfolk Christmas Fayre will follow the traditional open evening and outdoor crib blessing at Norwich Cathedral Credit: Denise Bradley

All Saints can’t wait to return to ‘really cool’ Norwich on latest tour

All Saints are heading to Norwich as part of their Testament tour Credit: All Saints/supplied by SJM Concerts

Homeowner ordered to demolish outbuilding and wall built without permission

Norwich City Council served an enforcement notice against Carl Western in March after the structure was built in the front garden of his Drayton Road home. Photo: Archant

Police appeal following four car fatal collision

Accident

Norfolk family win £3000 revamp after their bathroom is voted Britain’s worst

Sarah Smith (centre) and her family. Photo: Sarah Smith
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists
Heavy Rain

Heavy Rain

max temp: 13°C

min temp: 10°C

Five-day forecast

Listen to the latest weather forecast