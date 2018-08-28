Motorist, 66, from March dies in collision on A141 near Chatteris - tractor driver arrested on suspicion of being ‘under the influence’

Three-vehicle crash on the A141 between March and Chatteris. A motorist has died and a tractor driver arrested. Picture: TERRY HARRIS Terry Harris

A motorist died today in a three vehicle collision on the A141 between Chatteris and March: the 34-year-old driver of a tractor involved has been arrested.

Police said the driver of a blue Toyota Hybrid, Phillip Moore, 66, of High School Close, March was taken to Peterborough City Hospital in an ambulance but died en route.

The driver of a JCB tractor, a 34-year-old man from Chatteris, has been arrested on suspicion of causing death by driving without due care and attention whilst under the influence.

He was taken to Thorpe Wood Police Station where he remains.

Cambs Police are appealing for information following the fatal collision that happened at around 5.10am.

A police spokesman said: “At around 5.10am police received reports of a collision in Isle of Ely Way, Chatteris.”

He said the drivers of a Scania HGV and a DAF HGV that were both involved in the collision were not injured.

“Anyone who witnessed the collision or saw any of the vehicle involved just prior is asked to call police on 101, quoting incident 43 of the 28 November,” said the spokesman.

Alternatively, you can report online at www.cambs.police.uk/report.

The road remains closed whilst a recovery takes place and diversions have been put in place.

It is expected the road will re-open later this afternoon.