Is this East Anglia’s biggest Christmas display? This home certainly takes some beating

PUBLISHED: 14:50 14 December 2018

A couple from the Fens are once again hosting their annual Christmas lights display with their home and two acres of adjoining grounds covered in festive lights. Robert and Amanda Dempsey began their display at Turves near March four years ago and have so far raised over £50,000 for a cancer charity. Volunteers dress as Father Christmas and elves to welcome thousands of visitors expected during the festive season. Picture: TERRY HARRIS

It is one of Fenland’s smallest villages but hosts a Christmas display with more than one million bulbs that drape their home and cascade across two acres of adjoining land.

Robert, 51, and Amanda Dempsey, 52, of Willow House at Turves near March have attracted thousands of visitors each Christmas since they began four years ago and have so far raised £50,000 for Cancer Research UK.

Mr Dempsey lost both parents to cancer and feels this is one way he can contribute to fighting the disease – he is aiming to raise £100,000 within five years.

‘The display has grown and grown, so now we get hundreds of visitors every night,” he said. “We welcome everyone with a chocolate and a smile, and then they are free to wander around and enjoy the lights.’

Volunteers dress as Father Christmas and elves to welcome thousands of visitors expected during the festive season.

The couple start preparing in early November for the month long effort to create their astonishing display that includes willow trees decked with thousands of bulbs, nativity scenes and a giant Father Christmas and sleigh complete with 13 reindeers. They use a generator to keep the lights ablaze.

The display is open to visitors until New Year’s Eve.

