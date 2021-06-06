Classic bike rally to return after last year's event cancelled

Published: 11:41 AM June 6, 2021

The Fenman Classic Bike Show is set to return this summer which could see bike enthusiasts once again meet to share their love of their machines.

The annual event usually sees hundreds of classic motorbikes rumbling their way into the village of Wimbotsham, near Downham Market, and has raised tens of thousands for local charities over the years.

But due to the pandemic, organisers cancelled 2020's event to "protect public health" and observe coronavirus guidelines.

Previous Fenman classic bike show at Wimbotsham.; PHOTO: IAN BURT; COPY:Annabelle Dickson; FOR:EDP News; EDP pics Â© 2010; (01603)772434 - Credit: IAN BURT

Kim Brockhouse, who runs The Chequers pub in the village, revealed that the event has been given the go-ahead for August Bank Holiday Monday.

The Chequers is also set to hold a monthly bike meet starting from June 25 after launching its first one in August 2020.

Chequers Bike Meet in 2020. - Credit: The Chequers

You may also want to watch:

Mrs Brockhouse said it was attended by more than 100 people many of whom were from local bike clubs.

She said: "It’s a great way for like-minded people to get together discuss their bikes, find out information on how to repair classic bikes, find spares - it’s a good networking opportunity plus a really good atmosphere to relax and meet new people.

Pictured: Kim Brockhouse and David Coombes. - Credit: Archant

"We are so excited to start this up again and to be able to host events. It gives us great pleasure that we are back in business after such a hard year builds a sense if optimism."

Mrs Brockhouse said they were only able to hold one event last year due to the restrictions, adding that it has been a "really difficult year of trading" combined with the challenges of closing and reopening in November and December.

She said they have to keep coming up with new ideas to keep business going.

She added: "The days of a pub just being a place to meet for a drink are gone.

"Pubs have had to adapt in many different ways during and after these periods we operated as takeaway and delivery service to support many elderly customers."

The Chequers have also started to hold Sunday afternoon Jam sessions again.

Mrs Brockhouse said the village was "lucky" to have the support from the majority of villagers and parish council throughout the pandemic.