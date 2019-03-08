Search

Female snowboarders take to the slopes at taster session in Norwich

PUBLISHED: 17:55 27 May 2019

Female snowboarders enjoyed the Wicked Sisters event at the Norfolk Snowsports Club in Trowse. Picture: Norfolk Snowsports Club

Norfolk Snowsports Club

Female skateboarders from all over the country showed off their high-flying skills at a snowboarding event in Norwich.

Female snowboarders enjoyed the Wicked Sisters event at the Norfolk Snowsports Club in Trowse. Picture: Norfolk Snowsports Club

Girls and women of all ages and abilities threw themselves at the sport for the third annual Wicked Sisters event at the Norfolk Snowsports Club (NSC) in Trowse.

Created by NSC instructors Jesse Graves, Lydia Bennett and Mark King, the women-only event featured taster sessions for beginners, freestyle sessions and snowboard technique clinics.

The event on Saturday was also attended by representatives from snowboarding brands and shops who joined the women down Norfolk's only dry ski slope.

Ms Grave said: "Seeing so many girls with beaming smiles finding the love of snowboarding, was super encouraging, and hope it inspires each one of them as much as they did me."

For more information about NSC, visit: www.norfolksnowsports.com.

