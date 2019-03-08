Search

Cylist remains in ‘serious condition’ following crash

PUBLISHED: 06:30 26 March 2019

A cyclist was flown to hospital after a crash in Beccles. Picture: Reece Hanson

A cyclist was flown to hospital after a crash in Beccles. Picture: Reece Hanson

Archant

A cyclist remains in a serious condition two weeks after her collision with a stationary vehicle on a main road.

The female cyclist, who is believed to be in her 50s, was travelling on Ellough Road, near Codlins Road in Beccles when she crashed into a parked car on March 13.

She sustained a serious head injury after colliding with the parked silver Volswagen Golf car just before 3.30pm.

At the time of the accident, the cyclist was rushed to by air ambulance to Norwich and Norfolk University Hospital with a serious head injury.

She was later transported to Addenbrooke’s Hospital in Cambridge and is undergoing treatment.

At the time, a spokesperson for the East of England Ambulance Service said an ambulance, a rapid response vehicle and East Anglian Air ambulance were called to the scene

Witnesses or anybody who may have any relevant dash-cam footage are asked to call PC Jonathan Carr from the Roads and Armed Policing Team on 101 quoting reference CAD 375 of March 13.

