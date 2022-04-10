News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Farm's delight as lamb quadruplets are born

Thomas Chapman

Published: 5:26 PM April 10, 2022
Wendy Williams with the quad lambs born on April 8 at Felbrigg Hall Farm

Wendy Williams with the quad lambs born on April 8 at Felbrigg Hall Farm - Credit: Brittany Woodman

A north Norfolk farm welcomed lamb quadruplets just in time for one of its increasingly popular open days. 

Wendy and Graham Williams, who run Felbrigg Hall Farm, near Cromer, were delighted at the arrival of four new-borns on Friday. 

Baby Robin enjoys cuddling lambs during a lambing open day at Felbrigg Hall Farm 

Baby Robin enjoys cuddling lambs during a lambing open day at Felbrigg Hall Farm - Credit: Brittany Woodman

Mr Williams said it was rare for quads to be born, revealing it had not happened at Felbrigg Hall for "at least two or three years". 

This spring, the farm was expecting around 550 lambs from its 287 ewes. 

Visitors had the chance to meet the new arrivals at Felbrigg Hall Farm's lambing open day 

Visitors had the chance to meet the new arrivals at Felbrigg Hall Farm's lambing open day - Credit: Brittany Woodman

Over the weekend, families were able to meet and cuddle some of the younger contingent, and even witnessed more being born. 

Amid growing interest, the lambing sessions could not be held in 2020 and 2021 due to the coronavirus pandemic. 

A scene from the lambing open day at Felbrigg Hall Farm

A scene from the lambing open day at Felbrigg Hall Farm - Credit: Brittany Woodman

"We have been doing this for several years now, and I think people who are regulars have really enjoyed coming back," added Mr Williams. 

"The number of lambs that arrive really is mind-boggling, but we have to cope and they have been arriving really quick this year - sometimes 30 in a day."

A scene from the lambing open day at Felbrigg Hall Farm 

A scene from the lambing open day at Felbrigg Hall Farm - Credit: Brittany Woodman

Baby Robin enjoys cuddling lambs during a lambing open day at Felbrigg Hall Farm 

Baby Robin enjoys cuddling lambs during a lambing open day at Felbrigg Hall Farm - Credit: Brittany Woodman

Visitors arrive for Farmer Graham's Lambing Open Day at Felbrigg Hall Farm

Visitors arrive for Farmer Graham's Lambing Open Day at Felbrigg Hall Farm - Credit: Brittany Woodman

A lamb quad has arrived at Felbrigg Hall Farm

A lamb quad has arrived at Felbrigg Hall Farm - Credit: Brittany Woodman

