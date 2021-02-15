Prince Charles encourages families to take part in nature challenge

Published: 10:10 AM February 15, 2021 Updated: 10:25 AM February 15, 2021

The Prince of Wales has launched a nature challenge during half-term which he hopes will give families some help and inspiration in lockdown. - Credit: Clarence House

The Prince of Wales has launched a nature challenge during half-term which he hopes will give families some help and inspiration in lockdown.

Prince Charles is running a six-day nature-based challenge from Monday, February 15 to Saturday, February 20 to give families a "proper break" with free half-term activities this week.

Nature on Your Doorstep will deliver the resources, connections and inspiration that will empower people to create their own havens for wildlife where they live. - Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

The aim is to encourage children and their families to "grab their wellies and engage with the natural world" on their doorsteps, and the Clarence House social media accounts will post every day under #POWNatureChallenge.

This week marks February half-term for many in the UK, so why not take some time to explore your local area to see what is happening in the world around you with The Prince of Wales’s Nature Challenge. 🥾🍂

#PoWNatureChallenge pic.twitter.com/MeETb1bXf8 — The Prince of Wales and The Duchess of Cornwall (@ClarenceHouse) February 13, 2021

A tweet said: "Tasks are simple and can be done whether you live in a town, city or the countryside starting from your own front door."

In a video message, the Prince said: "It’s at this time of year that all sorts of wonderful things start happening as nature wakes up the world from its winter sleep.

The Prince of Wales has called on 'pickers who are stickers' to help farmers harvest fruit and vegetables during the coronavirus outbreak. Picture: Clarence House/PA Wire - Credit: PA

"Buds on trees will soon become leaves, bulbs will start pushing Spring flowers up through the soil and we’ll soon be hearing the wonderful sound of birdsong every morning.

"These things will happen near you, whether you live in a town, or a city or in the countryside."

The free activities include seed planting, making artwork, pebble decorating and bird spotting, and people are being asked to share their discoveries and creations using the #POWNatureChallenge.

Whitlingham Woods. Photo:Sonya Duncan Copy: For: EDP EDP pics © 2009 (01603) 772434 - Credit: Eastern Daily Press © 2009

For more information visit the Clarence House Twitter or Instagram page.

Norfolk County Council (NCC) has also offered some suggestions that families can enjoy together.

Make music without an instrument

"Primary Music Activities have a series of body percussion activity videos on YouTube. "

Take a virtual tour

"The Mobile Permissions website lets families take virtual tours of museums, zoos, national parks and historic sites across the globe. You can even venture into space."

Learn a dance routine

"Dance along to songs from Moana and The Jungle Book on YouTube, provided by This Girl Can and Disney."

Get moving

"Disney has also teamed up with Change 4 Life to create some 10 minute shake-up games. They're designed to get children moving and count towards their recommended 60 minutes of activity a day."

What are your suggestions for family activities during lockdown? Sent your lockdown and half-term activities, comments and pictures to sarah.hussain@archant.co.uk