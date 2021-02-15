News Norwich City F.C. Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News

Ketchup and pickles on list of Pancake Day combinations

person

Sarah Hussain

Published: 10:12 AM February 15, 2021    Updated: 10:26 AM February 15, 2021
Pancakes with sugar and lemon. Check out Frank's Bar's recipe below. Photo: Joe Giddens/PA Wire

Pancake Day pairings. - Credit: PA

People in Norfolk have revealed that ketchup and pickles will be on the list of things to have with their pancakes this year.

It comes after the Weetabix Twitter post, which shared an unusual serving of Weetabix and beans, prompted people across the country, including big brands and organisations to comment their disapproval.

The tweet, which has been shared thousands of times, said: "Why should bread have all the fun, when there's Weetabix? Serving up Heinz Beanz on bix for breakfast with a twist."

Responses came in from company's including Specsavers, who responded: "*removes glasses*, *puts on blindfold*"

And Tesco replied: "Illegal combination in the bagging area."

In light of that, it got us thinking what unusual combinations people could be having this Pancake Day.

A pancake with Maple syrup in anticipation of Shrove Tuesday. Picture: Danny Lawson / PA Wire

A pancake with Maple syrup. - Credit: PA

Pairings included curry and mutton with pancakes, with one person saying the sweet and savoury combination worked for them.

Most Read

  1. 1 Drivers capture 'beautiful' icicle tree in village
  2. 2 Restaurateur says farewell to town's landmark bistro after 40 years
  3. 3 Heaven and Hell: Susie Fowler-Watt and Alex Dunlop
  1. 4 Hungry bird of prey spotted tucking into goat near Norwich
  2. 5 'Much loved' Lowestoft firefighter dies after night shift
  3. 6 Covid rates tumble across Norfolk as lockdown easing mooted
  4. 7 'Spectacular' country estate in Norfolk sold
  5. 8 Man driving while disqualified has car seized and drugs confiscated
  6. 9 Careworker thanks farmers who helped stranded drivers through snowdrift
  7. 10 Man caught doing 73mph in a 40mph zone near hospital

And people in Norfolk were asked what they have with their pancakes, some commented that the traditional combination of lemon and sugar, Nutella and ice cream worked best.

Others said, syrup, crispy bacon, sultanas, black cherry pie filling, strawberries, cheese and spiced stewed apple.

But a more unique choice came from five-year-old Emilia, who is opting for pickles this year.

5-year-old Emilia is opting for pickles and pancakes this year. Pictured with her mum Laura Anderson.

5-year-old Emilia is opting for pickles and pancakes this year. Pictured with her mum Laura Anderson. - Credit: Laura Anderson

Her mum Laura Anderson said: "She loves pickles and has been a common ask or lunch box filler since the first lockdown.

"Normally we have the traditional lemon and sugar with maybe one being ice cream and fruit, but we will definitely be giving her pickle pancakes as requested."

Asked if the rest of the family will be joining in on the act, her mum said: "She will be the only one having the pickle pancakes but myself, daddy (Ian/head pancake maker) and her brother Benedict will be enjoying 'normal' pancakes with her."

Angela White also shared that she will be having pancakes with ketchup.

She said: "I've always had pancakes with ketchup from when I was a child. I was a fussy eater and had ketchup with a lot of food. I'm a savoury fan rather than sweet fan.

"It's no different to Yorkshire pudding with ketchup. I don't understand why you'd want pancakes with a sweet filling."

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

A screenshot from the video which contributed to Norwich bar Bedfords' licence review.

Video

Watch: The Covid breach that landed city bar with review

David Hannant

Author Picture Icon
Work on the new Aldi store on Hall Road almost completed. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Shopper frustrated by 'contradictory' parking charge letter

Ben Hardy

Author Picture Icon
Bins in snow

Council publishes revised bin collection timetable - starting Monday

Sarah Burgess

Author Picture Icon
Police operation in St Giles Street in Norwich. - Credit: Submitted

Police operation sees officers swoop on city centre street

Simon Parkin

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus