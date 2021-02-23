7 early signs of spring
With the wintry weather we have experienced as a region combined with a season spent in lockdown, many people are looking forward to brighter and warmer days.
The first signs of spring have never been more welcome as we look to spend more time outside.
Here are seven early signs spring is on its way.
Getting warmer
The days are getting warmer. Pack away the scarf and mittens and get ready to ponder that classic British conundrum - do I need to wear a coat out?
You may also want to watch:
Days getting longer
Spring starts on Saturday, March 20, this year and the change of season sees the days getting longer with nights becoming lighter and less chilly. You'll miss sunrise on your early morning walk, but afternoons in the garden offer the chance to get much more done.
Most Read
- 1 Police called to woman's body found in village
- 2 Emergency services rescue woman from flyover in Norwich
- 3 Lockdown Covid breach and vehicles seized on 'busy day of action'
- 4 Seafront beach chalets demolished as part of major £1.6m scheme
- 5 Budget predictions: Furlough, wealth tax and VAT cuts
- 6 Dad sells home-made candles after quitting day job to adopt
- 7 Historic building for rent after beauty salon closes
- 8 Chicken recalled from supermarkets over salmonella warning
- 9 Norfolk's Covid infection rate at lowest point for three months
- 10 Council proposes £100,000 purchase to improve car park access
Snowdrops
The flowers are often the first sign of spring. They usually emerge in January to early March, popping up in gardens and woods across the county, breaking up the greys and browns of winter.
Their leaves, which have specially hardened tips, help them break through frozen soil.
Lambs
One of the earliest and most uplifting signs of spring is seeing new born lambs coming into the world.
Cute and fluffy, they can be spotted in fields on country walks or drives, and farms showcase their new arrivals. Get ready to say, 'aahhh'.
Daffodils
These bright yellow springtime flowers are one of the first signs that spring is here signalling that sunnier days are coming.
Daffodils typically blossom from late February to early April.
Birds singing
The sound of early morning birdsong signals spring is under way, with new activity prompted by the arrival of warmer weather marking the start of a new day.
Birds such as the song thrush, robin and great tit are among those that you can listen out for.
Hares
As we are surrounded by countryside you may occasionally spot a hare running through a field or perhaps even boxing.
People are more likely to see hares boxing each other and behaving unpredictably in March, referred to as the mad March hare.
This behaviour is associated with females boxing away the attention of males.