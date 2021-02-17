Waterside 'wellbeing fix' for families during half-term

Published: 11:04 AM February 17, 2021 Updated: 11:33 AM February 17, 2021

The Wildfowl and Wetlands Trust (WWT) has set a waterside challenge for families to take part in this half-term to promote wellbeing.

The challenge is part of Prince Charles' six day half-term nature series to encourage children to explore the natural world around them by getting outdoors and connecting with nature locally.

The Prince of Wales has launched a nature challenge during half-term which he hopes will give families some help and inspiration in lockdown. - Credit: Clarence House

The conservation charity, who run Welney Wetland Centre in Norfolk, has set the 'Waterside Wednesday Challenge' on Wednesday, February 17, which will also be shared on the Clarence House Instagram page.

Each challenge is set by a charity whose patron is the Prince of Wales and those taking part are asked that "any travel should be on foot only."

The Welney Wetland Centre. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY - Credit: Copyright: Archant 2019

The Challenge

"Visit your local wetlands such as ponds, streams, lakes, and canals and spot as many birds as possible.

"Ducks are one of the easiest birds to find in wetlands, so why not create your own fantasy duck bringing together your favourite bits from the ducks you’ve seen.

"A guide on how to create your own fantasy duck can be downloaded from the WWT website. Or you can use your own materials, or send a photograph or video of your favourite bird.

"Don’t worry if you don’t spot any birds, or don’t have wetlands nearby, you can also use your imagination, or watch one of WWT’s live lake-side webcams at Slimbridge or Caerlaverock Wetland Centres on their website to see water birds in real time."

Centre manager Leigh Marshall said: “Welney Wetland Centre is delighted to be helping set Waterside Wednesday, as part of the Prince of Wales’ half-term nature challenge this week.

"Getting children outdoors and developing their passion for nature helps create future conservationists and is fundamentally good for young people’s health and wellbeing.

Welney Wetland Centre, near Wisbech. - Credit: Archant

"The latest research shows that blue spaces involving water may be even better for people’s wellbeing than green spaces, so we’re pleased to be joining our patron the Prince of Wales in encouraging families to get their wetland wellbeing fix this half term."

For more information and for the fantasy duck activity sheet, webcams and guide to UK ducks visit wwt.org.uk/water-side-wednesday