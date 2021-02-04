Exercise specialist gives 'low impact' Pilates to do at home

Published: 12:13 PM February 4, 2021

Michelle Jermy, who is a specialist in exercise medicine, cardiac rehabilitation and women's wellness, gives low impact Pilate moves to do at home.

Exercising isn't for everyone. But as we are forced to stay at home, it's important to keep moving however you decide to do it.

Michelle Jermy, who is a specialist in exercise medicine, cardiac rehabilitation and women’s wellness, gives "low impact" Pilate moves to do at home.

Ms Jermy, owner of The Wellness Clinic in Thetford, said: “Joe Wicks is most definitely man of the moment, receiving an MBE from the Queen for his efforts during the pandemic where he helped families keep active with his online PE lessons during lockdown in March.

“For those that do not know him, he is known as 'The Body Coach' a fitness coach, TV presenter and author. His fitness method use short, high intensity interval training workouts.

“But high impact and high intensity exercises do not suit everyone.

“If you suffer with a history of joint problems or medical conditions, maybe you have low exercise tolerance, or simply lack the confidence to perform high impact, high intensity workouts.

“Below I have listed a Pilates inspired home workout to get you moving, movement is what matters.

“Perfect to fit in around home schooling or during your lunch break if working from home.”

Why Pilates?

“Pilates is a system of mind-body exercises that teach body awareness, good posture and movement that flows with ease. Pilates works on building core strength for a stronger, healthy back and body

“It can be gentle. Many of the exercises are performed in lying or seated positions, and most are low impact and partially weight bearing. Pilates is used in rehabilitation with amazing results.

“It can be challenging. Pilates is an extremely diverse exercise system. Progressions to the exercises allow for added intensity. You can flow advanced moves together to build a sweat."

Warm Up

“It is essential to move the joints and muscles to prepare the body for the strengthening exercises planned.

“This could involve being on all fours, arching and releasing your back, sitting back on your heels and transferring your weight forward and back, though some individuals prefer to do a standing warm up before coming down to the mat.”

Shoulder Bridge

“Lying on your back with your knees bent, feet flat to the floor.

“Head and shoulders relaxed, you can always roll a towel for support and place under your head.

“Squeeze your backside and peel your hips off the floor pressing hips to ceiling. Come up as far as comfortable. Repeat 10-12 times, 1-2 sets.”

Exercise specialist Michelle Jermy showing a 'Shoulder Bridge'.

Superman

“On all fours but could be performed lying on your front.

“Lift one arm so wrist, elbow and shoulder in alignment, if your balance allows slide the opposite leg back and lift off the floor, hold, release and repeat on the other side.

“Be aware to draw your belly button in and imagine you are balancing four glasses of your favourite drink on your back, one on each shoulder blade and one either side of your lower back.

“Repeat 10-12 times, 1-2 sets.”

Exercise specialist Michell Jermy showing the 'Superman' move.

VW

“A great exercise to release neck tightness and improve posture.

“Extend both arms to the ceiling, take them to the side to make a V shape.

“Draw your elbows into your waist, squeezing the shoulder blades together.

“Repeat 10-12 times, 1-2 sets.”

Exercise specialist Michell Jermy showing the 'VW' move.

Table Top

“Make sure your head, shoulders and lower back are supported.

“You can either work one leg at a time or draw both legs up and hold, some people find a rolling a towel and placing under their lower back gives support.

“Knees in line with hips, ankles in line with knees. It is an easy one to hold your breath so count out loud hold for a few seconds and repeat 4-12 times.

“Be aware of your lower back wanted to excessively arch off the floor. If this happens perform with one leg only to begin with.”

Exercise specialist Michell Jermy showing the 'Table Top' move.

Cool Down

“Listen to your body, come into a stretch of choice and breathe, be aware of your breath coming in and going out.

“Some people feel the need to fully stretch and lengthen the whole-body others will desire to curl into a small ball.

“Then with knees bent, feet flat to the floor, head, shoulders and lower back supported extend one leg to the ceiling; feel a stretch on the back of the thigh but ensure you can breathe with the stretch and hold for 15-30 seconds.

Exercise specialist Michell Jermy showing the 'Cool Down' stretches.

“You can use a towel or band around the sole of the foot. Make sure the head or shoulders do not lift off the floor.

“Then bring the knee into the chest and hug, extend the opposite leg take a deep breath and take the knee across the body to feel a stretch in the outer thigh and backside.

Exercise specialist Michell Jermy showing the 'Cool Down' stretches.

“Keep the head and shoulders fixed to the floor. Ensure you can breathe with the stretch and hold for 15-30 seconds. Repeat both stretches on the other side.”

To find out more visit, https://www.thewellnessclinic-withmj.com/, for a range of on demand memberships and live and online content.

