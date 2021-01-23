Published: 12:18 PM January 23, 2021

National Trust rangers saw the 10 black-coated animals at the Blakeney Point colony - Credit: National Trust Images/Hanne Siebers

It may feel like it is all doom and gloom and the moment but this week there have been some stories to brighten your day.

Here is a round up of some of our feel good stories from this week.

Rare seal pups caught on camera

National Trust rangers saw the 10 black-coated animals at the Blakeney Point colony - Credit: National Trust Images/Hanne Siebers

This week, rare melanistic seals were spotted in north Norfolk.

National Trust rangers saw the 10 black-coated animals at the Blakeney Point colony over the course of this winter's pupping season.

Rachel Tarkenter, from the National Trust, said this was the first time so many had been caught on camera. Only one in 400 grey seals were melanistic.

You may also want to watch:

Donations help provide 13 vulnerable children with a laptop at home

Cara Fahy, headteacher at Robert Kett Primary School in Wymondham. - Credit: Brittany Woodman

Staff at Robert Kett Primary School in Wymondham launched a crowdfunder campaign in the hope of raising some money to provide a laptop and an internet dongle to two children from low-income families whilst they study from home.

After a number of donations and support from local groups such as the Wymondham Lions, they are now able to help 13 children.

Karen Hurst, the school's business manager, said: "We've managed to help 13 of them so far, and we want to be able to sort the other 15 out too. We've almost been reduced to tears here, and humbled by people's generosity."

Almost 70,000 people in Norfolk had first Covid jab

On Thursday, more than half of over 80s in Norfolk and Waveney received their first Covid jab. - Credit: Copyright: Archant 2021

On Thursday, more than half of over 80s in Norfolk and Waveney had received their first Covid jab.

The remaining half are expected to receive their dose by the end of the month. Priority groups are care home residents, healthcare staff and anyone aged over 70.

Also, 30,588 first jabs have been given out to under 80s.

Student offered place at prestigious music school

Singer Rhiannon Roberts, a student at Hethersett Academy, has been offered a place at the prestigious Chetham's School of Music in Manchester. - Credit: Inspiration Trust

A Norfolk teenager has been offered an unconditional spot at one of the UK's most prestigious music schools.

Rhiannon Roberts is a Year 11 student at Hethersett Academy, she completed a series of tough video auditions in order to achieve her place at Chetam's School of Music in Manchester.

Miss Roberts said: "I was handed the confirmation letter while out for a meal with the family on Christmas Eve, and was in total shock that Chetham’s had accepted me."

The Christmas cheer continues in one town

Aylsham Christmas lights. - Credit: Mark Bullimore

If you were wondering why Aylsham have their Christmas lights up still then look no further.

The town has decided to continue spreading Christmas cheer weeks after the festive period ended by keeping its lights shining throughout this months.

The town council left the lights on in an attempt to keep people smiling after a tough 2020 as well as a difficult start to the new year.

1,000 Covid patients discharged from hospital

More than 1,000 people have recovered from Covid-19 and were well enough to return home - Credit: Nick Butcher

This week, the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital announced they had discharged more than 1,000 Covid patients.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, more than 1,000 people have recovered from Covid-19 and were well enough to return home.

Last week alone, the hospital discharged more than 200 people in one week.

Luminate set to return to Sandringham

A rainbow work honours NHS staff and key workers at Luminate Sandringham - Credit: Chris Bishop

Something for you to look forward to is the return of this festive light trail.

Unfortunately it had to be cancelled after Christmas Eve due to the lockdown but it is confirmed to be returning to the Royal Estate next Christmas.

Families who were offered refunds can move their booking to this year's event which will run nightly from November 12 to December 19.

Norwich woman receives national sporting award

Myra Hawtree has been awarded an unsung hero award for her commitment to netball - Credit: SUPPLIED

A woman from Norwich has been recognised with a national sporting award after dedicating over six decades of her life to netball.

Myra Hawtree, 82, of Sprowston was recently nominated for an unsung hero award at England Netball's 2020 Vitality GoaldenGlobe Netball Volunteer Awards.

Mrs Hawtree has been an active member of the Wren Netball club and also a constant member of the Norwich Netball League by being a treasurer for over 60 years.