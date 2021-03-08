Girlguiding leaders offer activities to take part in during lockdown

Published: 3:59 PM March 8, 2021

One of Girlguiding's activity suggestions includes drawing wildlife that you see on a walk. - Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Scavanger hunts and nature inspired walks in lockdown are among the activities suggested by Girlguiding leaders, who have adapted their communication and events to stay connect with families during this time.

Girlguiding Anglia has continued to support units and divisions across the region with a series of online events and challenges during the pandemic.

Girlguiding Anglia has continued to support units and divisions across the region with a series of online events. - Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Although face-to-face interaction is currently unable to go ahead, the group has not let that stop them from having fun.

Members have been delivering inspiring Youtube videos, and leaders have held virtual activities and challenges for families to get involved in at home.

Emma Smith, 1st Downham Market Rainbow Leader said: "Locally units have been meeting virtually, which has been amazing.

Members of Downham Girlguiding pictured in September 2019. - Credit: Archant

You may also want to watch:

"It is lovely to see our members each week, especially during a time where schools have been closed and contact has been so limited.

"We have been doing a mix of the Girlguiding programme, fun activities, as well as having external guests including animals experiences and mindfulness.

"Girlguiding has been a huge help to so many during this time, and it's a joy to be part of."

Leaders of the Clackclose District guiding have offered us some activities for people to take part in during lockdown.

Scavenger Hunt

"This has been a favourite in our virtual meetings. It is really simple and fun.

" It's flexible and can be adjusted to suit any ages."

1. Choose a theme.

" This could be alphabet, colours, textures or anything you can think of.

"It could be 'find something that's fluffy' or find something that is blue.'

"The more creative the more it will get your children thinking and moving."

2. Make a list of around 20 things to find.

"It can be more or less if you wish."

3. Set a timer.

"We normally give 30 seconds to find the item and bring it back to show us.

"You can make it harder by reducing the timer or easier by increasing it."

4.Have a finish line.

"Choose a place where they have to bring the item back to.

"We normally do a points system where they get a point for each item they bring back within the timer."

5. Pick a prize for the winner.

Wildlife Walks

"Spring is coming and there will be lots to see in nature.

Girlguiding has suggested taking pictures or drawing any wildlife you see on a walk. - Credit: Chris Bishop

"Going on a walk is a great way to engage children and teenagers. We love hearing about what our young members have seen when they are out for their daily exercise.

"Take a wildlife walk, and encourage children to take pictures or draw any wildlife they see.

Girlguiding has suggested taking pictures or drawing any wildlife you see on a walk. - Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

"You could go further and create a bingo card with types of flowers, insects and animals and mark off as they see them. Also by taking different routes each day it will keep it interesting and lots of fun."

Edible play dough

"Get creative by making your own play dough at home. It can be used to make shapes, letters and characters to tell stories.

"You can add some food colouring if you would like some colour.

Girlguiding has suggested making edible play dough. - Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

"This recipe can also be used to make homemade pasta afterwards - just roll out thinly and cut into stripes and boil for six to eight minutes."

Ingredients:

250g flour

150g lukewarm Water

Pinch of salt

Method:

"1. Add flour and salt to the bowl, and create a well in the centre and add in the water.

"2. Combine till the mixture forms a dough.

"3. Now it's time to play. The more you play, stretch and mold the softer it gets."

Girlguiding also launched 'Adventures at home,' where they offer activity ideas for people to get involved in at home.

Girlguiding Anglia said that hundreds of girls across the region are waiting to join units due to the pandemic and that they are working on recruitment campaigns for volunteers.

Anyone interested in volunteering as a unit leader or looking to support the young women and girls across the Anglia region can find out more information here.