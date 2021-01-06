Published: 7:00 PM January 6, 2021

Nine songs to uplift your mood during lockdown - Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

No matter how you feel, there is a song to suit every mood. But as lockdown brings more doom and gloom to January, we have to work even harder to pull ourselves out of the dumps.

Studies have shown that when you hear music you like the brain releases a chemical called dopamine which has a positive effect on your mood.

So, turn up the music, whack out the dad moves and enjoy a few minutes of happiness.

Here are seven uplifting songs to brighten your day.

Dancing Queen – ABBA

70s pop group ABBA, Bjorn Ulvaeus, Agnetha Faltskog, Annifrid Lyngstad and Benny Andersson. - Credit: PA

This classic ABBA hit is sure to get you moving in the morning. Channel your inner dancing queen and try and reach those high notes.

Shot Gun – George Ezra

George Ezra performs during the TRNSMT festival at Glasgow Green, Scotland. - Credit: PA

This 2018 summer hit will take you back to days on the beach, sun shining and cider in hand.

George Ezra is bound to cheer up anyone who is feeling the January blues.

Lovely Day – Bill Withers

Bill Withers with the PRS for Music Special International Award during the 62nd Annual Ivor Novello Music Awards at Grosvenor House in London. - Credit: PA

What a lovely way to start your day! If Bill Withers can’t uplift you, I don’t know what will.

Dancing On The Ceiling - Lionel Richie

Singer Lionel Richie at the Prince's Trust International Reception at the Coral Reef Club Hotel, Folkestone, Barbados. - Credit: PA

Get your body moving to a bit of Lionel Richie and release those endorphins, “Oh, what a feeling!”.

Go Your Own Way– Fleetwood Mac

Fleetwood Mac, (left to right) Mick Fleetwood, Christine McVie, Lindsay Buckingham and Stevie Nicks. - Credit: PA

Taking it back with a bit of Fleetwood Mac with this well-known track released in 1977. Turn up the music and belt it out. You know you want to!

Happy - Pharrell Williams

Pharrell Williams arriving at the 89th Academy Awards held at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, Los Angeles, USA. - Credit: PA

It’s hard not to be happy when you listen to Pharrell William’s hit song from 2013. “Clap along if you know what happiness is to you.”

Don’t Stop Me Now – Queen

Rock band 'Queen' in London, (from left to right) John Deacon, Freddie Mercury, Roger Taylor and Brian May. - Credit: PA

You will be having such a good time with this 1979 classic from Queen. If you're working from home or home-schooling the kids and need a bit of motivation, this is your song.

Pack Up – Eliza Doolittle

“Pack up your troubles” with a bit of Eliza Dolittle. But be warned, this catchy song will probably be stuck in your head for the rest of the day.

I Will Survive – Gloria Gaynor

If we stick to the rules, we will all survive the third national lockdown. So, if you’re feeling cooped up and down in the dumps, Gloria Gaynor is your woman.



