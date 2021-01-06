Nine songs to uplift your mood during lockdown
No matter how you feel, there is a song to suit every mood. But as lockdown brings more doom and gloom to January, we have to work even harder to pull ourselves out of the dumps.
Studies have shown that when you hear music you like the brain releases a chemical called dopamine which has a positive effect on your mood.
So, turn up the music, whack out the dad moves and enjoy a few minutes of happiness.
Here are seven uplifting songs to brighten your day.
Dancing Queen – ABBA
This classic ABBA hit is sure to get you moving in the morning. Channel your inner dancing queen and try and reach those high notes.
Shot Gun – George Ezra
This 2018 summer hit will take you back to days on the beach, sun shining and cider in hand.
George Ezra is bound to cheer up anyone who is feeling the January blues.
Lovely Day – Bill Withers
What a lovely way to start your day! If Bill Withers can’t uplift you, I don’t know what will.
Dancing On The Ceiling - Lionel Richie
Get your body moving to a bit of Lionel Richie and release those endorphins, “Oh, what a feeling!”.
Go Your Own Way– Fleetwood Mac
Taking it back with a bit of Fleetwood Mac with this well-known track released in 1977. Turn up the music and belt it out. You know you want to!
Happy - Pharrell Williams
It’s hard not to be happy when you listen to Pharrell William’s hit song from 2013. “Clap along if you know what happiness is to you.”
Don’t Stop Me Now – Queen
You will be having such a good time with this 1979 classic from Queen. If you're working from home or home-schooling the kids and need a bit of motivation, this is your song.
Pack Up – Eliza Doolittle
“Pack up your troubles” with a bit of Eliza Dolittle. But be warned, this catchy song will probably be stuck in your head for the rest of the day.
I Will Survive – Gloria Gaynor
If we stick to the rules, we will all survive the third national lockdown. So, if you’re feeling cooped up and down in the dumps, Gloria Gaynor is your woman.