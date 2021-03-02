How to make 'super easy' chocolate oaties and buttercream

Published: 6:28 AM March 2, 2021

If you’re looking for a quick and easy recipe to fulfil your chocolatey desires this recipe has got you covered.

Emily Coates, who runs Emmie's Bakes and Events in Southery with her husband Marcus, gives us her recipe for her popular "tried and tested" chocolate oaties guaranteed to be a hit with whoever tastes them.

The 26-year-old said she has always had a passion for baking, following in the footsteps of her mum, who was a local cake maker, and has had many jobs in the kitchen after leaving school.

The mother-of-two, who works from home to look after her six-year-old and three-year-old, said: "I started the business in January 2020 and oaties were one of the first things I made.

"I have a lot of regular customers that return all the time just for the oaties, they are moist slightly crumbly and the icing on top makes them taste amazing.

"They are tried and tested multiple times a week, and every time someone has them they order more straight away."

"Chocolate oaties are super popular and easy to make."

The following recipe makes 12.

Ingredients

220g butter melted

220g self raising flour

220g sugar

55g cocoa powder

140g oats

2 tbs of golden syrup

Icing

300g icing sugar

2/3 tbs water

60g cocoa powder

Chocolate strands or chocolate shavings to decorate

Method

Preheat oven to 180 degrees. Line a rectangular tin roughly 9x6inch. Melt butter in the microwave. While that is melting add all other ingredients into your bowl. Mix together. Add butter mix again. Press into the tin and bake for 18-20 minutes. Once cool mix icing sugar and cocoa together. Add water until a spreadable consistency then spread onto the oaties. Sprinkle strands on top, leave to set for at least an hour. Then cut the edges off and cut into six large squares. Then cut each square into two diagonally.

Mrs Coates also makes personalised cakes, cookies and cupcakes and has offered her top tip on making coloured buttercream for 12 cupcakes with 250g salted butter, 500g icing sugar and a tea spoon of sugar flair extra colouring of your choice.

"Put the jug in the microwave with the butter and food colouring and melt until liquid, mix up and then place in the fridge over night.

"Let it soften before you need it and then mix it up with you icing sugar.

"Then pop it in the fridge again for a couple of hours.

"You should then have a lovely bold colour without having to use silly amounts of food colouring."



