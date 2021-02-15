Personal trainer's full body workout using household items

Published: 4:42 PM February 15, 2021

Lisa Jarratt of Downham Ladies Fitness using items found in the home for a body workout. - Credit: Lisa Jarratt

As we continue to spend our time at home during the third lockdown you may be asking how you stay in shape without gym equipment.

But using a few items in your home can make an effective full body workout.

Personal trainer Lisa Jarratt, of Downham Ladies Fitness, gives us some exercises to do at home using a chair or sofa, two water bottles, a bath towel, rucksack and a wall.

Lisa Jarratt demonstrating step one of chair squat. - Credit: Lisa Jarratt

She said: "These exercises were developed through necessity at the start of the first national Covid lockdown to enable my clients to continue their fitness journeys without access to any conventional fitness equipment.

"These home workouts not only enable you to achieve results, whether your goal is to lose weight or tone up, but they are also great for improving both your mood and your mental health.

"They are also proof that you do not need access to a home gym with loads of equipment to stay healthy.

"I also cannot recommend enough the benefits of joining an online fitness community to help you on your journey to better physical and mental wellbeing."

The format of the workout is to first warmup, then complete one to three rounds of eight to 12 repetitions (30 to 60 seconds for the bath towel battle ropes), followed by a cooldown at the end.

Warmup

"Put on your favourite tunes and dance like no one is watching! Get your whole body moving for three to five minutes."

Chair Squat

Focus: Front of thighs, bottom, core

"Before beginning the exercise, sit on the edge of the chair and brace your core.

"To begin the exercise, roll your weight forward until you feel you can stand up, thrust your arms forward to counterbalance if needed, then reverse the motion to either sit back down or touch your bum back onto the chair and stand straight back up."

Lisa Jarratt demonstrating step two of chair squat. - Credit: Lisa Jarratt

Lisa Jarratt demonstrating step three of chair squat. - Credit: Lisa Jarratt

Wall Push Up

Focus: Chest, arms, core

Lisa Jarratt demonstrating step one of wall pushup. - Credit: Lisa Jarratt

"Form a straight line with your body by imagining you are squeezing your shorts between your bum cheeks.

"Place your hands at shoulder height, shoulder width apart against the wall. Bend your elbows to lower your body towards the wall whilst imagining you are squeezing an orange under each arm."

Lisa Jarratt demonstrating step two of wall pushup. - Credit: Lisa Jarratt

Weighted Row

Focus: Back

Lisa Jarratt of Downham Ladies Fitness using items found in the home for a body workout. - Credit: Lisa Jarratt

"Hinge forward from the hips by imagining you are leaning forward to look over the edge of a cliff and brace your core.

"Grasp the back of the chair in one hand and a rucksack in the other. Pull the rucksack up towards your armpit whilst driving the elbow back towards the hips, keeping the arm close to the body by imagining you are rowing in a narrow corridor."

Lisa Jarratt demonstrating step two of weighted row. - Credit: Lisa Jarratt

Lisa Jarratt demonstrating step three of weighted row. - Credit: Lisa Jarratt

Donkey Kicks

Focus: Back of thighs, bottom, core

Lisa Jarratt demonstrating step one of donkey kick. - Credit: Lisa Jarratt

"Start by kneeling on all fours and place your wrists directly under your shoulders & your knees directly under your hips.

"Ensure your back is flat and not arched. Lift one leg back towards the ceiling until you feel a squeeze in your bum, then return to the starting position."

Lisa Jarratt demonstrating step two of donkey kick. - Credit: Lisa Jarratt

Lisa Jarratt demonstrating step three of donkey kick. - Credit: Lisa Jarratt

Curl and Press

FOCUS: Shoulders, arms

Lisa Jarratt demonstrating step one of curl and press. - Credit: Lisa Jarratt

"Sit upright in the chair pulling and brace you core. Grasp a water bottle in each hand. Curl the water bottles to shoulders then press at shoulder width towards the ceiling before reversing the movement."

Lisa Jarratt demonstrating step two of curl and press. - Credit: Lisa Jarratt

Lisa Jarratt demonstrating step three of curl and press. - Credit: Lisa Jarratt

Lying Water Bottle Pullover

Focus: Core, chest

Lisa Jarratt demonstrating step one of bottle pullover. - Credit: Lisa Jarratt

"Lay down on your back and keep your lower back flat to the floor for the duration of the exercise.

"Hold a single water bottle in both hands. Lift your legs up into the air at a 90-degree angle. Raise your water bottle above your chest then reach it back over your head before returning to the start position."

Lisa Jarratt demonstrating step two of bottle pullover. - Credit: Lisa Jarratt

Bath Towel Battle-Ropes

FOCUS: Shoulder, arms, core

Lisa Jarratt demonstrating step one of battle-ropes. - Credit: Lisa Jarratt

"Brace your core, then squat down onto an imaginary bar stool. Hold the short end of your towel in both hands, then shake your towel vigorously up and down as if there are £50 notes coming out of it."

Lisa Jarratt demonstrating step two of battle-ropes. - Credit: Lisa Jarratt

Cooldown

"Marching on the spot, gradually reducing your pace to gently lower your heartrate back to its resting state."

For more information on Downham Ladies Fitness Community and for access to online and live classes and motivation visit Downham Ladies Fitness on Facebook.