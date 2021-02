Published: 1:07 PM February 2, 2021

Seven activities to entertain your children during lockdown. - Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

As the third national lockdown continues with no end in sight, keeping young children entertained becomes trickier.

But it doesn’t have to cost money and you don’t necessarily have to leave your home to have some much-needed fun.

Here are seven activities to keep your youngsters busy.

Make an indoor den

Raid the airing cupboard for blankets, towels, quilts and cushions and build a den in the living room.

This is bound to cheer your kids up on a gloomy day in lockdown. You could even make a picnic to eat inside.

Or set it up in the evening to have a cosy movie night and sleepover downstairs.

Discover nature on a walk/in your garden

Whether you’re out on a walk or spending time in your garden, even though it’s not the best weather, there is still plenty of natural beauty to look out for.

Spot our feathered friends: how many different types of bird can you see?

Hunt for creepy crawlies: Print off a ‘Minibeast hunt checklist’ and find a magnifying glass

What can you hear: Birds singing? Trees rustling? Dogs barking?

Look out for rocks or pebbles to take home and decorate

Bake

Baking can be a fun activity to get the kids involved, with a tasty treat at the end.

Whether it’s chocolate brownies or a Victoria sponge, find a quick and easy recipe where they can get stuck in.

For a selection of children's baking recipes, including cookies, cakes, puddings and bread, you can visit the BBC’s good food site here, https://www.bbcgoodfood.com/recipes/collection/kids-baking-recipes.

You never know, you might have a ‘Great British Bake Off’ star in the making!

Create crafts for the people they miss

With no cuddles from the grandparents or friends, it can be a difficult time for children who are missing their loved ones.

Ask them to create a card, drawing or craft and mail it to family members who they are missing.

When it’s posted, ask the recipient to video call you when they receive it.

Exercise together

We all know how important it is to keep moving during lockdown, and the same goes for our children.

So why not get them involved in your daily exercise or routine. Be the trainer yourself or find a YouTube video. But make it fun!

It will help them to release any pent up energy while you get your endorphins pumping to tackle the rest of the day.

Play Doh

If you haven't got any Play Doh it's pretty simple to make your own at home.

All you need is:

2 cups of plain flour

1 cup of salt

1 tablespoon of oil

half to 1 cup of cold water

2 drops of liquid food colouring

Mix the flour and salt then add the water, oil and food colouring. Knead the mixture well, adding a little more flour if the consistency is too wet.

Talent Show

This is great if you have a large family or multiple children.

Whether it’s singing, dancing or something completely random.

Give each family member an hour or two to practice their routine or act and set a time to meet in the living room, where they will be performed.

You can make it as serious or light hearted as you like, but remember to give lots of positive praise and make it fun. Perhaps offer a small prize or treat for the winner.

No Simon Cowells welcome!

