Retail park can not expand because of 60mph limit on A10

From left Neil Cotton, who runs the Tottenhill Retail Park, South West Norfolk MP Liz Truss, West Norfolk Mayor Geoff Hipperson and highways officers Jason Noble and Andrew Wallis Archant

A retail park can not expand because the road running past it has a 60mph speed limit.

Neil Cotton, who runs the Tottenhill Retail park near King’s Lynn, has been told county highways officials would oppose any bid to further enlarge it because of the speed traffic drives along the adjacent A10.

He is calling for a 40mph limit to be introduced, along with a central refuge to protect vehicles turning right onto the park from the passing traffic.

South West Norfolk MP Liz Truss visited the site with West Norfolk Mayor Geoff Hipperson and highways officials on Friday.

Mr Hipperson said the road was delaying expansion of the site.

From left Neil Cotton, landlord at the Tottenhill Retail Park, West Norfolk Mayor Geoff Hipperson and South West Norfolk MP Liz Truss Picture: Chris Bishop From left Neil Cotton, landlord at the Tottenhill Retail Park, West Norfolk Mayor Geoff Hipperson and South West Norfolk MP Liz Truss Picture: Chris Bishop

He added: “There’s no speed limit, there’s lots of vehicles turning right in both directions, there’s no central refuge.”

Ms Truss said Mr Cotton was being restricted from developing the site at a time when new jobs were vital as the economy fought to recover from the impact of the coronavirus pandemic.

She added: “We’ve just been discussing what the cost would be of putting in speed limit signs and it’s £10,000 per speed restriction sign including legal costs.” Area highways manager Jason Morse said: “We are considering the options people are putting forward but there are no plans at the moment.

“We’re here to hear what the concerns are and feed them back.” The speed limit is reduced to 40mph around half a mile north of the retail park.

The site is home to specialist car businesses along with a waste management firm and charity superstore which between them employ some 120 people.

The nearby crossroads, where the A10 meets Whin Common Road and Watlington Road, has seen numerous collisions, some of them serious, in recent years.

The A10 is expected to become even busier in the future, with land between Lynn and Downham Market earmarked for thousands of new homes.