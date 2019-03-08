Search

Advanced search

Win a share of £10,000 worth of equipment for your school

Fears for 45-year-old woman missing from King's Lynn

PUBLISHED: 12:22 22 April 2019 | UPDATED: 12:22 22 April 2019

Emily Wallace from King's Lynn was last seen on Wednesday, April 17. Photo: Norfolk Constabulary

Emily Wallace from King's Lynn was last seen on Wednesday, April 17. Photo: Norfolk Constabulary

Norfolk Constabulary

Police are growing concerned for the welfare of a 45-year-old woman who has gone missing from near her home.

Emily Wallace, of Portland Street, King's Lynn was last seen at around 9pm on Wednesday, April 17.

Ms Wallace is described as of stocky build, with extremely short hair and about 5ft 4ins tall, with blue eyes and sometimes wears glasses.

It is believed she was last seen wearing black polyester jogging bottoms, a blue t-shirt and black trainers with electric blue piping on them.

Officers confirm that enquiries are on-going to find Ms Wallace and it is thought that she may have visited Ely in the days leading up to her disappearance.

Anyone who has any information, has seen her, knows of her whereabouts or a has seen a woman matching the above description should contact Norfolk Constabulary on 101.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Body found at Mousehold Heath in Norwich

A body has been found at Mousehold Heath in Norwich. Picture Dan Grimmer.

Two arrested and one in hospital after Norwich fight which led to road being sealed off by police

Police were called to reports of a fight in Waterloo Road in Norwich. Pic: Bethany Whymark.

Couple run for safety as fire destroys top half of home

Flames bursting through the roof of the West Runton house gutted by fire at the weekend. Picture: DEAN McCROHON

Man’s body found on beach

Kessingland Beach. PHOTO: Reece Hanson

Norwich supermarket submits plans to install an ANPR camera in its carpark

Waitrose Ltd is seeking permission to install an ANPR in the carpark of its Eaton Store. Picture: Chris Bishop

Most Read

Body found at Mousehold Heath in Norwich

A body has been found at Mousehold Heath in Norwich. Picture Dan Grimmer.

Two arrested and one in hospital after Norwich fight which led to road being sealed off by police

Police were called to reports of a fight in Waterloo Road in Norwich. Pic: Bethany Whymark.

Couple run for safety as fire destroys top half of home

Flames bursting through the roof of the West Runton house gutted by fire at the weekend. Picture: DEAN McCROHON

Man’s body found on beach

Kessingland Beach. PHOTO: Reece Hanson

Norwich supermarket submits plans to install an ANPR camera in its carpark

Waitrose Ltd is seeking permission to install an ANPR in the carpark of its Eaton Store. Picture: Chris Bishop

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Body found at Mousehold Heath in Norwich

A body has been found at Mousehold Heath in Norwich. Picture Dan Grimmer.

Two arrested and one in hospital after Norwich fight which led to road being sealed off by police

Police were called to reports of a fight in Waterloo Road in Norwich. Pic: Bethany Whymark.

Motorcyclist in his 30s killed in crash

A man in his 30s has been killed in a crash on the A1067 at Bawdeswell. Picture Google.

Couple run for safety as fire destroys top half of home

Flames bursting through the roof of the West Runton house gutted by fire at the weekend. Picture: DEAN McCROHON

BIG MATCH PREVIEW: Vamos Emi. City ace back for the final push

Emi Buendia has been a big miss for Norwich City through suspension Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists