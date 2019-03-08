Fears for 45-year-old woman missing from King's Lynn

Emily Wallace from King's Lynn was last seen on Wednesday, April 17. Photo: Norfolk Constabulary Norfolk Constabulary

Police are growing concerned for the welfare of a 45-year-old woman who has gone missing from near her home.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Emily Wallace, of Portland Street, King's Lynn was last seen at around 9pm on Wednesday, April 17.

Ms Wallace is described as of stocky build, with extremely short hair and about 5ft 4ins tall, with blue eyes and sometimes wears glasses.

It is believed she was last seen wearing black polyester jogging bottoms, a blue t-shirt and black trainers with electric blue piping on them.

Officers confirm that enquiries are on-going to find Ms Wallace and it is thought that she may have visited Ely in the days leading up to her disappearance.

Anyone who has any information, has seen her, knows of her whereabouts or a has seen a woman matching the above description should contact Norfolk Constabulary on 101.