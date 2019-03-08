Search

Advanced search

Win a share of £10,000 worth of equipment for your school
Video

‘It’s a nightmare’ - disabled woman claims bungalow unsuitable for her needs

PUBLISHED: 12:50 25 March 2019 | UPDATED: 13:27 25 March 2019

Wheelchair bound Faye Eastwood in her social housing home at Little Melton which she says is inadequate for her needs. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Wheelchair bound Faye Eastwood in her social housing home at Little Melton which she says is inadequate for her needs. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Archant

A disabled woman claims she has been placed in a “freezing cold” bungalow that is not suitable for her needs.

Wheelchair bound Faye Eastwood struggles to reach the the sink which is too high, and the kitchen units are too high. Picture: DENISE BRADLEYWheelchair bound Faye Eastwood struggles to reach the the sink which is too high, and the kitchen units are too high. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Faye Eastwood believes the property in Little Melton is not properly adapted for someone who is confined to a wheelchair.

The 30-year-old, who is unable to use her legs, has had problems with the height of the kitchen units and garden access since moving in 18 months ago.

Despite the issues Miss Eastwood, who suffers from peripheral neuropathy, claims her complaints are not being taken seriously by Saffron Housing.

She said: “All I want is for them to make my place more livable for me, because simple things like reaching the taps is difficult.

Wheelchair bound Faye Eastwood struggles to reach the the sink which is too high, and the kitchen units are too high. Picture: DENISE BRADLEYWheelchair bound Faye Eastwood struggles to reach the the sink which is too high, and the kitchen units are too high. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

“The kitchen units and cupboards are all too high and because the cooker is at the same level, I have dropped saucepans of hot food on myself in the past.

“It is a nightmare.”

Saffron Housing, which owns the bungalow, said it works closely with residents who have specific needs to ensure they are supported.

Miss Eastwood said she accepted the bungalow on Limes Close in 2017 as she was previously placed in a top floor flat in Diss.

The high lip at the back door which makes getting Faye Eastwood's wheelchair in and out very difficult. There is a similar lip at the front door as well. Picture: DENISE BRADLEYThe high lip at the back door which makes getting Faye Eastwood's wheelchair in and out very difficult. There is a similar lip at the front door as well. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Her problems with the property include not being able to access the garden due to there being no ramp from the back door.

She also claims a lack of carpets on the concrete floor causes the property to become “freezing cold” in the winter.

Miss Eastwood, who was diagnosed with her condition aged 27, said: “If feels like no one is listening to me, no matter what I say or do.

“I would like Saffron to lower the kitchen units and make the garden accessible to me.”

Wheelchair bound Faye Eastwood at the door of her social housing home at Little Melton. Picture: DENISE BRADLEYWheelchair bound Faye Eastwood at the door of her social housing home at Little Melton. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

She claims the property is only classed as being “accessible” due it having a wet room.

Saffron Housing was asked multiple questions about Miss Eastwood’s situation but said it could not comment on individual resident’s circumstances.

A spokesman said: “We can confirm that we work closely with any residents who have specific needs to ensure that they are supported.”

Miss Eastwood said the latest issue the property occurred in January when raw sewage came up through the wet room and into her hallway and bedroom.

It resulted her grandmother’s wedding dress being stained, which she says Saffron compensated her for.

Most Read

Police use a helicopter, drone and dogs to search for driver who drove the wrong way down the A11

Police used a drone to try and track the driver of a vehicle they had been chasing on the A11 (Picture: Norfolk Police)

See how this derelict Norfolk cattle shed was turned into a £1.2m holiday let

Before the transformation: The Cattle Shed. Pic: SALT. www.saltnorfolk.co.uk

Drink driver who was three times over the limit detained by a member of the public

A motorist has been arrested for drink driving after they were detained by a member of the public. Photo: PA Wire.

Norfolk village shop named Britain’s best off licence

Mike and Karen Humphreys of Kenninghall Stores with their awards for best off-licence of the year. Picture: Simon Parkin

Father thanks people who came to his son’s aid after he is brutally stabbed

Police at the scene of a stabbing on Mountbatten Drive in Old Catton. Picture Peter Walsh.

Most Read

Police use a helicopter, drone and dogs to search for driver who drove the wrong way down the A11

Police used a drone to try and track the driver of a vehicle they had been chasing on the A11 (Picture: Norfolk Police)

See how this derelict Norfolk cattle shed was turned into a £1.2m holiday let

Before the transformation: The Cattle Shed. Pic: SALT. www.saltnorfolk.co.uk

Drink driver who was three times over the limit detained by a member of the public

A motorist has been arrested for drink driving after they were detained by a member of the public. Photo: PA Wire.

Norfolk village shop named Britain’s best off licence

Mike and Karen Humphreys of Kenninghall Stores with their awards for best off-licence of the year. Picture: Simon Parkin

Father thanks people who came to his son’s aid after he is brutally stabbed

Police at the scene of a stabbing on Mountbatten Drive in Old Catton. Picture Peter Walsh.

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Goalkeeper could face jail for attack which maimed referee for life

Aaron Wick leaving court after admitting a wounding charge Picture: Archant

See how this derelict Norfolk cattle shed was turned into a £1.2m holiday let

Before the transformation: The Cattle Shed. Pic: SALT. www.saltnorfolk.co.uk

Woman, 72, admits speeding at 71mph in 40mph limit in Norfolk village

Norwich Magistrates Court. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

Norfolk village shop named Britain’s best off licence

Mike and Karen Humphreys of Kenninghall Stores with their awards for best off-licence of the year. Picture: Simon Parkin

Super-sized fryers scupper high street’s new chippy

No Place Like Home, in High Street, Lowestoft, was to be replaced by a Belgian chip shop but the plans have collapsed. Photo: James Carr.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists