'I will remember them for ever' - Crash survivor appeals for good samaritans who helped her to come forward

PUBLISHED: 10:17 22 August 2019

Fawn Doggett, 20, who was involved in a car crash on Tuesday August 20 is appealing for the people who came ot her aid to come forward so she can thank them. Picture: Hope Doggett/FawnDoggett.

Fawn Doggett, 20, who was involved in a car crash on Tuesday August 20 is appealing for the people who came ot her aid to come forward so she can thank them. Picture: Hope Doggett/FawnDoggett.

Archant

A young woman who survived a crash which saw her car written off is appealing for the strangers who came to her aid to come forward so she can thank them.

Fawn Doggett, 20, who was involved in a car crash on Tuesday August 20 is appealing for the people who came ot her aid to come forward so she can thank them. Picture: Hope DoggettFawn Doggett, 20, who was involved in a car crash on Tuesday August 20 is appealing for the people who came ot her aid to come forward so she can thank them. Picture: Hope Doggett

On Tuesday, Fawn Doggett, from Great Yarmouth, was on her way to work when her car clipped the curb on Longwater roundabout, causing it to come off the road and roll onto its side, trapping her inside.

In the moments after the crash, several people, who Miss Doggett believes worked at the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital, came to her aid, keeping her calm until the emergency services arrived.

Now, the 20-year-old, who escaped with minor injuries and bruising, is appealing for the strangers who came to her aid to come forward.

She said: "I tend to be quite an anxious person and if they weren't there I would have really been panicking and struggling. They stayed with me until the emergency services came.

Fawn Doggett's car has been written-off following the crash on Tuesday August 20. Picture: Fawn DoggettFawn Doggett's car has been written-off following the crash on Tuesday August 20. Picture: Fawn Doggett

"There was a nurse who was stroking my head reassuring me to make sure I was okay, and there was a man.

"If I could find out who they were I could just send them some flowers or give them a hug - I will remember their friendliness forever. If they weren't there it would have been so horrible for me.

"They helped me by not letting my mind wander. Smoke was starting to fill my car and I started to panic but they kept me calm."

Fawn Doggett's car has been written-off following the crash on Tuesday August 20. Picture: Fawn DoggettFawn Doggett's car has been written-off following the crash on Tuesday August 20. Picture: Fawn Doggett

Miss Doggett said it wasn't until she was alone in the hospital that the scale of what she had been through hit her.

She said: "I work in emergency theatre and we have people come in from [car crashes], and it completely made me realise how scared and vulnerable they must have felt.

"I'd also like to thank all of the emergency service workers and the firefighter who climbed into the car with me, he was supporting me and was talking to me and letting me know everything was okay."

Miss Doggett said her family also wished to express their thanks to the good samaritans and had been reassured to know their loved one had not been alone in the moments after the crash.

If you were one of the people to help Miss Doggett, she would like to hear from you. To contact her please email fawndoggett0@gmail.com

